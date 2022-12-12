Patriots-Cardinals Monday Night Football: DeAndre Hopkins has struggled vs. Pats

Another exciting week of football concludes tonight at State Farm Stadium when the Arizona Cardinals host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, exclusively on ESPN. Make sure to check out our friends at Tallysight for all of your sports betting needs for the NFL and all other major sports.

The Cardinals are 1.5-point underdogs in Glendale where they’ve been horrendous, losing six out of seven home games. Both teams are right around .500 covering the spread, combining to go 12-11-1 in that regard. According to teamrankings.com, the Cardinals allow a league worst 29 points per game at home, while the Patriots actually score more on the road, averaging 22.3 points per game.

Draftkings Sportsbook has given this game a 43.5-point over/under, which is right around the average. It also fits within both teams’ points per game scoring averages, which totals 42.8 points when combined. Arizona has hit the over 58.3 percent of the time, while New England has managed to top the combined point totals only 41 percent of games this year.

The Patriots defense may be the deciding factor in this one, as the unit has been playing well for the majority of the season. Their primary goal will be removing DeAndre Hopkins from the equation as much as possible, which has worked out in New England’s favor in recent history. Hopkins has yet to score a touchdown against the Patriots and averages just over 65 yards per game. If that kind of defensive effort is duplicated on Monday night, expect Hopkins and the Cardinals to drop to 1-7 in their last eight contests versus the Patriots.

Final Score: Patriots 23-20