Random Ramsdom: Reports that Sean Payton would consider coaching in LA

Sean Payton Interested in Coaching Chargers or Rams, per Report (si.com)

“If Payton does decide to return to the sideline, he apparently already has his preferred choices of teams in mind. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Payton would prefer to coach either the Chargers or Rams if one of those jobs becomes available. Additionally, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Payton returning to New Orleans to coach the Saints also is possible.

Payton currently works for Fox Sports and lives in Los Angeles.”

Sean For Sean? McVay, Payton Rams Coaching Rumors Swirl (FanNation/si)

According to a Sunday report from NFL Network, former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton would consider Southern California as his preferred destination for returning to the sidelines, should he choose to do so.

“He is a TV analyst living in Los Angeles and based on his conversations I’ve had, if he had his druthers, that is where he would remain in the city of Los Angeles,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said of Payton. “Potentially … if somehow, some way the Rams job or the Chargers job came open, that is certainly something Sean Payton would take a look at.”

In 16 seasons with the Saints as head coach, Payton helped guide the team to seven division titles, three NFC Championship games (2006, 2009, and 2018) and a victory in Super Bowl XLIV. Following the 2021 NFL season, Payton announced his retirement from the NFL, finishing his tenure in New Orleans with an overall record of 161–97 and as the winningest coach in franchise history.

As one might imagine, Payton’s services would be quite sought-after should he officially put his name into consideration for vacant head coaching positions.

Despite the amusement of such speculation, it should be noted that the Rams’ job becoming available is extremely unlikely. Neither current head coach Sean McVay, nor the Rams have given any indication that 2022 would be the swan song for both sides.”

If Baker Mayfield sticks with Rams, he likely will be dealing with coaching changes (yahoo!news)

“After his heroic debut performance with the Rams, quarterback Baker Mayfield thanked the coaches who helped with his crash course to learn the offense in two days.

Offensive coordinator Liam Coen was among them.

But if Mayfield sticks with the Rams beyond this season, he might be tutored by a new coordinator.

Coen has been in discussions with Kentucky about returning as offensive coordinator, the position he held before re-joining the Rams’ staff as Kevin O’Connell’s successor, coach Sean McVay confirmed Friday.

“We’ve talked about that being a possibility,” McVay said during a videoconference when asked about an ESPN report. “I don’t think anything’s official yet, but if that’s the direction that he goes, then he’ll do a great job, just like he did previously.”

A GAME-WINNER on the Mic: Van Jefferson Mic’d Up for Rams vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football (therams.com)

“Listen in on Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson mic’d up for the Thursday Night Football vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.”

Lions do not consider current starter Jared Goff to be bridge QB (nfl.com)

“Most of the NFL world considers Jared Goff to be a bridge for the Lions, a starter to help them get to the real franchise starting QB at some point in the future. That is, everyone except the Lions.

Winner of four of its last five games, Detroit is one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Goff’s play is a big reason why.

As the Lions prepare to face the Vikings today, they do so with a 5-7 record and with Goff playing as well as he’s played since 2018.

As sources have explained, Goff is believed to be their starting QB. Period. Not just until someone else comes along. With all due respect to the unknown — weird things happen in the NFL — the plan is for Goff to be in Detroit for the future.

“Here’s the one consistent is, man, just make the right decisions, take care of the football, and he’s done that,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Monday following Detroit’s 40-14 win over Jacksonville. “And that’s five weeks going now and that’s a big part of the reason why we’re winning. He’s making very smart decisions and we were going to put a lot on him (Sunday) with his arm. This was going to be a big — put it in the air, we just felt like that was the way to attack this team. And he did that and then some.”

To be sure, Goff is on his best run since he led the Rams to Super Bowl LIII. His passer rating of 95.7 is his best since that year, and so is his 7.5 pass yards per attempt — both figures per NFL Research.

The only three players to have multiple games with four-plus TDs this season are Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen… and Goff. Goff is also one of three QBs with five-plus TD passes and zero INTs since Week 10 (along with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trevor Lawrence).”

Super Bowl champ Chris Long talks cannabis use, how he beat NFL drug tests, Eagles’ current run (foxnews)

“Long joined the Eagles after a season with the New England Patriots and eight years with the St. Louis Rams. He was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2008 draft. When he joined the Eagles in 2017, he racked up five sacks and 28 tackles with four forced fumbles. In 2018, he registered 6.5 sacks with 23 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Since his retirement, Long has become an advocate for marijuana use, especially to treat pain. He told Fox News Digital he used cannabis at first to help him sleep.

“What made me turn to cannabis is actually sleep. So, for me, it was insomnia, sleeping pills — all types of bad side effects — and it really just had a negative overall effect on my mental health and just on my sleep,” he said. “And the best day of my life was when I stopped using marijuana for recreation. I was like, ‘Oh, I can get real use out of this, this plant. This is a very functional thing for me and making that switch was such a game-changer. I also like to use cannabis for a whole host of reasons. But for me, what got me on was sleep.”

Long has previously said he used marijuana to treat pain and help him sleep while he was playing. The NFL was much harsher when it came to failed drug tests for marijuana. Long suggested that getting around the drug tests was simple because players knew when the date of the test was, but trying to stay clean in the days and weeks leading up to the test was tough.

“You know when they are,” Long said of the drug tests. “The couple of weeks that I needed to be off, honestly, the time I would spend off cannabis before my test, I was the worst version of myself because I wasn’t restful. I was anxious. All the stresses of a pro football season, which was usually coming up, because it was usually in camp where we got tested. Those things were bubbling to the surface. And certainly to relax after a hard day of workouts and that sort of thing, I missed that. And so, as soon as I got tested, it was a lot better. Then you can start, and then you kinda knew when to stop.

“Now, they’ve raised the threshold now, so it’s easier to get around it. But I do think removing the stigma in sports is very important. Like we’re removing the stigma in general. I mean, it’s something you have to use responsibly. But it’s not something we should be afraid of. It’s something that’s a tool for a lot of people. And it was for me as an athlete. I think removing that stigma as an athlete because people think of us as like we’re these perfect physical specimen, well, this is part of my routine and it works for me.”

No Rams football today so we're just going to watch this drive a few more times. pic.twitter.com/Dr2gy3yf3X — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 11, 2022

2022 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Sunday’s games (nfl.com)

“Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday’s action in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game’s biggest takeaways using the links below:

EARLY GAMES

NFL early game tracker: Eagles aim to stay on top of NFC in pivotal game against Giants (yahoo!sports)

“The Philadelphia Eagles have a strong chance of being the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but not if the New York Giants have anything to say about it. The Eagles and Giants square off in Week 14 for the first of their two matchups this season.

The Giants may not have a chance at taking the division away from the Eagles, but New York can prevent Philadelphia from grabbing the No. 1 seed. The Minnesota Vikings sit a game back for the top seed, though are actually the underdog against the 5-7 Detroit Lions in Week 14.

The Dallas Cowboys, who take on the Houston Texans in Week 14, sit at 9-3, and still have a shot at the NFC East. The Cowboys and Eagles play in Week 16 and that game could have huge implications, especially if the Giants can pull off an upset in Week 14.

Elsewhere, the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens will look to pick up a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. And the Cleveland Browns will look for a huge win against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the biggest news, updates, scores and injuries from the early slate of NFL games in Week 14.”