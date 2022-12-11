Random Ramsdom: The Rams are not eliminated from the postseason just yet

Here’s how the 4-9 Rams could stun the NFL and make the playoffs following their shocking win over Raiders (CBSSports)

“It’s been a disastrous season for the Rams, but they finally had something to celebrate on Thursday night when Baker Mayfield helped lead them to an improbable comeback in a 17-16 win over the Raiders.

The only thing more improbable than their comeback would be if the Rams actually made the playoffs. If the Rams had lost on Thursday, they would have been eliminated from playoff contention, but by winning, their playoff hopes are still alive.

Cue Lloyd Christmas: SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE.

Although the Rams seem hopelessly out of the playoff race right now, I would like to report that there’s still a path for them to make the postseason; all they need is for the impossible to happen and for Mayfield to keep making miracles happen.”

Inside Baker Mayfield’s first 48 hours with the Rams and his stunning debut win (ESPN)

“Given this was the quarterback’s first time in the SoFi Stadium home locker room, the question wasn’t much of a surprise. Mayfield, a member of the Rams for just two days after being claimed off waivers, had just led them to a thrilling 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders after entering the fourth quarter trailing by 13 points.

Mayfield came into the game ready to play, but didn’t know he’d be going in until after starting quarterback John Wolford was taken out after the first series.

There was a shortened list of plays Mayfield was studying leading into the game, but it didn’t take long before the Rams “dipped out of that little list and got into some other things,” he said.

The comeback win capped an “emotional” and “hectic” three days for Mayfield.”

Van Jefferson’s game-winning touchdown catch vs. Raiders a full-circle and overall impactful moment (TheRams.com)

“After hauling in the game-winning, 23-yard touchdown catch near the corner of the endzone, a fired-up Van Jefferson began to celebrate.

First, the Rams wide receiver leaped into the air for a chest bump with fellow receiver Tutu Atwell. Then, he turned toward the crowd and yelled, “Let’s go!”

Considering the trying circumstances of Jefferson’s 2022 season, no one could blame him.

“It meant a lot,” Jefferson said. “Not being able to play for the first couple of games of the season, to come back, and what I’ve been through, the hard rehab I’ve had. Credit to (Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his training staff, (associate athletic trainer) Mark (Dydasco) and his staff, but it was awesome to get back.”

The start to this season was far from what Jefferson wanted, having to undergo a second offseason knee surgery – which took place in early August during training camp – that sidelined him for the Rams’ first six games. His first two games back were more about building his workload back up to its regular amount.”

Baker Mayfield’s Supporting Cast Helps Orchestrate Rams Hollywood Ending (SportsIllustrated)

“Leading the way was Ben Skowronek, who may not have recorded a touchdown but had arguably the second-biggest reception of the night. His 32-yard catch on the game-winning drive pushed the Rams across midfield.

Without Skowronek’s play, there likely is no Van Jefferson 23-yard game-winner. Jefferson being the one to catch Mayfield’s game-winner felt poetic, in a sense, as he was on the receiving end of his first completion as a Ram, a 21-yard reception in the first quarter.”