NFL Week 14: Will NFC West standings change on Sunday?

The Los Angeles Rams improved to 4-9 with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, but it will be another week until you can watch Baker Mayfield again. Here is what you can look forward to on Sunday: Talk about the games with your fellow Rams fans.

NFC West

49ers vs Buccaneers - Seventh rounder Brock Purdy makes his first start and his opponent is Tom Brady. If the 49ers win or lose, they’ll remain in first place in the NFC West. But if the Niners lose and the Seahawks win, both teams will be 8-5. If Tampa beats the 49ers, then Brady will have won four of five and the Bucs are a threat to come out of the NFC again.

Seahawks vs Panthers - Sam Darnold is back in at starter after the release of Mayfield. If Seattle wins, they could get back into a tie in the NFC West, but have already lost a game to the 49ers; the Seahawks and 49ers play on Thursday night. If San Francisco wins, Seattle loses, then Thursday will carry much less meaning.

The Cardinals host the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Rest of the NFL

Jets at Bills

Browns at Bengals

Texans at Cowboys

Vikings at Lions

Eagles at Giants

Ravens at Steelers

Jaguars at Titans

Chiefs at Broncos

Dolphins at Chargers (SNF)