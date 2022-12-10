Random Ramsdom: Baker Mayfield says he “took a gamble” booking LA flight

Baker Mayfield says he booked flight to L.A. before Rams’ waiver claim even went through: ‘I took a gamble’ (cbssports)

“Everything about Thursday night felt special for the Rams, almost as if it was meant to be. In fact, Mayfield had a hunch he would be claimed by the Rams after his release from the Carolina Panthers. He told Amazon’s postgame crew that he booked a flight to Los Angeles before the Rams’ waiver wire claim was official.

“I took a gamble, I booked the flight before the waiver wire went through,” Mayfield said.

Despite not knowing the full offense, Mayfield completed 22 of 35 passes for 230 yards and the game-winning touchdown. Mayfield said there was a short list of plays that he and head coach Sean McVay had for him, but that they “dipped” out of that list as the game went on. The former No. 1 overall pick threw the ball with confidence from his first pass attempt as a Ram, to his last. The future is uncertain for Mayfield, but he’s going to have a chance over the next month to prove to the NFL that he’s a legitimate franchise quarterback. Thursday night was certainly a good start.”

Sean McVay confirms he expects Baker Mayfield to be the Rams' starter for the last 4 games of the season. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 9, 2022

"A lot of emotions but I'm really, really blessed and I'm really thankful right now." pic.twitter.com/lhBjEk61bj — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 9, 2022

Maxx Crosby on Raiders’ latest collapse against Rams: ‘I just feel bad for the fans’ (nfl.com)

“The Las Vegas Raiders keep living the same nightmare. Build a lead. Squander lead. Suffer dramatic loss.

Thursday night’s epic 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams marked the fourth game of the season the Raiders lost after building a 13-plus point lead.

“We had every opportunity to close this game out, and we didn’t,” star edge rusher Maxx Crosby said at his locker. “Just sick about it. It’s tough. You know, we played good football for most of the game. We just didn’t close the game. And it’s happened before. It’s unfortunate. We have work to do. As simple as that. It sucks because when you’re in the game you feel like you’ve done enough to finish it and then we just keep giving them chances. It’s all self-inflicted s---. So, that’s what makes it hard. It is what it is. Obviously, it sucks. I just feel bad for the fans.”

Rams vs. Seahawks: ‘It’s a Rivalry I Guess,’ Says Seattle WR Tyler Lockett (FanNation/SI)

“Ever since I got here it’s been Seahawks vs. Rams,” Lockett said. “I don’t understand it and I don’t get it. It’s a rivalry I guess, it’s one of those divisional games. But to me it’s the same as when you play the Cardinals … the 49ers. You know when you get into a divisional game it’s gonna be physical in all aspects.”

It’s difficult to tell if Lockett’s comments are a jab at the Rams or if he’s aware of Seattle’s lack of success against LA and is simply saying that the Seahawks haven’t made it a rivalry.

Including the most recent meeting, the Rams are 8-3 against Seattle (including postseason) since 2017. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 26-24, but have taken a major hit to this record in recent seasons.

And while Lockett said that the physicality tends to be the same across the board in NFC West games, he did admit that the Rams usually talk more trash than most teams. Still, this doesn’t seem to sway his feelings on the matchup.”

Rams’ Bobby Wagner avoids charges for hit on protester (foxnews)

“Alexander Taylor, an animal rights activist who was trying to draw attention to a specific case involving Direct Action Everywhere and a “rescue” of piglets from Circle Four Farms owned by Smithfield Foods, filed a police report claiming assault and that he suffered a concussion during the incident. Taylor was one of the protesters holding a pink smoke bomb when he rushed onto the field.

The Santa Clara Police Department said Taylor was cited for running onto the field at Levi’s Stadium.

Wagner spoke about the incident at practice two days after the game.

“Everybody kind of told me, but it is what it is. I don’t know, it’s behind me,” Wagner said at the time. “I ain’t really focused on it. I’m more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him and the people that was … we don’t know what that is, and you just got to do what you got to do.”

Wagner did not receive any discipline from the league over the hit.

The 32-year-old linebacker is about to wrap up his first season with the Rams. He has 97 tackles and five sacks this season.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Wife Kelly vs. ‘Misogynistic Pig’ - and The Apology (FanNation/SI)

“It’s ”Thursday Night Football’’ and the Rams play the Las Vegas Raiders and somehow Baker Mayfield looks like he suddenly might be playing for the Rams ... in place of the injured Stafford and a handful of other QB injury issues in L.A.

Meanwhile, Kelly is apologizing for getting drawn offsides on social media ... even though her supporters might argue that all she did was stand up for herself.

The story: Kelly called out an offensive comment that was made to her via her Instagram post. A commenter posted an insulting remark telling her that she should wear more makeup.”

NFL Week 14 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips (espn.com)

“The NFL Week 14 schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we’ve got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup.

Additionally, ESPN Stats & Information provides a big stat to know and a betting nugget for each contest, and our Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with a game projection and playoff picture chances. ESPN researcher Kyle Soppe hands out helpful fantasy football intel, as well. Finally, Seth Walder and Eric Moody give us final score picks for every game. Everything you want to know is here in one spot to help you get ready for a loaded weekend of NFL football.”

Bleacher Report’s Expert Week 14 NFL Picks (bleacherreport)

“For Week 14, seven out of 13 NFL games feature division battles, which means bettors should be cautious with heavy favorites because familiarity between opponents oftentimes results in close scores. With those contests in mind, our crew had to carefully sort through a matchup with a quarterback change (because of injury) and a spread that just doesn’t make sense.

NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton, editor Wes O’Donnell and B/R Betting host of “Winners Only Wednesdays” Greg Ivory spent extra time with the upcoming slate of picks as they maneuvered through some intriguing lines. As a group, they only backed two underdogs, but individual panelists provided strong reasons to fade a few more favorites.”