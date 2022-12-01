After the Los Angeles Rams signed All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, many people (including Wagner himself) were immediately drawn to Week 13 when the veteran would get his revenge against the downtrodden Seattle Seahawks. Fast forward to December, where Rams fans preseason hopes and expectations of running it back have been dashed and the Seahawks are second in the NFC West and right in the thick of it for a playoff spot.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are 7.5-point road favorites against L.A., who will be missing several players including Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, and Cooper Kupp. The lack of offensive fire power for the Rams has certainly contributed to the 41-point over/under, one of the lowest of the week.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals reside on the opposite end of the over/under spectrum, with a projected point total of 52.5, the highest of the week. The Chiefs have been an offensive juggernaut this season, leading the NFL in passing yards (3,585), passing touchdowns (29), and points per game (29.6).

The Bengals have found their groove as of late, winning three in a row. Cincinnati enters the game as 2-point home underdogs. They also enter the match up with a two-game win streak over Kansas City. They may know something the rest of the league doesn’t.

