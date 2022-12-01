Bills-Patriots TNF: Will New England’s defense do enough to beat Buffalo?

Week 13 kicks off with an AFC East battle, as the Buffalo Bills enter Gillette Stadium as 3.5-point favorites to take on the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football exclusively on Prime Video.

The teams split their two games last season, with the Patriots finding a way to beat Buffalo in their first 2021 matchup throwing only three passes in a game that featured abnormally heavy winds. That won’t be the case tonight, with clear skies and minimal wind expected around kickoff.

The Bills have been a bit up and down as of late, going 2-2 over their last 4 games, though they have still managed to average 26.5 points over that time frame. They’ve gone 1-3 against the spread during that stretch.

The Patriots have been scrappy all year long, led by their top 5 defense. They’ve only given up an average of 18.4 points per game this season, including allowing only 14 points per game over the last four contests.

DraftKings Sportsbook doesn't expect this to be a high scoring game, setting the over/under at 43.5 points.

Final Score: 24-20