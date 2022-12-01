Random Ramsdom: Rams no longer saving a locker for star WR

Rams are no longer holding a locker for Odell Beckham Jr. (NBCSports)

“Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports that the locker the Rams had been saving for Beckham is now blank again.

It’s no surprise. It became obvious weeks ago that Beckham wouldn’t be back with the Rams, given that the Rams are a far cry from the contender they were in 2021.

Beckham’s free-agency tour commences on Thursday, with a visit to the Giants. He’ll then visit the Bills, followed by a trip to see the Cowboys.”

Rams’ Aaron Donald to miss first game due to injury in his career (FoxSports)

“For the first time in his career, All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald will be out for the Los Angeles Rams due to injury.

The Rams will host the Seattle Seahawks but won’t have Donald due to a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs in a loss Sunday.

A high ankle sprain is a tough injury to play with, which is why Donald may be required to sit out more than just this week. He’s considered week-to-week, according to head coach Sean McVay.”

Rams injury report: Brian Allen and Troy Hill limited, Ernest Jones DNP Wednesday (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams will be without another star player this week when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Aaron Donald is the latest member of the Rams to go down with an injury, suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s already been ruled out, joining Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson as players who won’t suit up this week. Matthew Stafford is also unlikely to play.

The Rams’ injury report to start Week 13 is a lengthy one, though that’s nothing new for this team. Oday Aboushi, Cam Akers, Travin Howard, Ernest Jones, Terrell Lewis and Lance McCutcheon were all held out of practice Wednesday, while Brian Allen, Troy Hill and Ty Nsekhe were limited to begin the week.”

The #Rams are the only team in the Super Bowl era to use a different starting 5-man OL combo in each of their 1st 11 games of a season.#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/2oToIRUizw — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) November 30, 2022

5 key stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Seahawks in Week 13 (RamsWire)

“It’s already Week 13 but the Los Angeles Rams have yet to face the Seattle Seahawks this season. That’ll change on Sunday, though this game means a lot more for the Seahawks than the Rams.

Entering this NFC West matchup, we’ve got five stats and facts to know for Rams-Seahawks on Sunday. The Rams have had the Seahawks’ number in recent years, but Seattle has been better so far this season.”

LA Rams fans are begging for something to believe in (RamblinFan)

“Dashed hopes. Disappointing dreams. Sucked into optimistic expectations, only to be tossed back into the scrap heap. LA Rams fans have come to the end of the road, and who can truly blame them? The Rams fans have had to endure the fact that even at SoFi Stadium, unruly visiting fans can swarm and take over the home field for the LA Rams team.

SoFi Stadium is especially susceptible to the Northern California crowds who support the San Francisco 49ers. That’s a particularly harsh reality for Rams fans, who have had to watch in horror as the Rams have tried, and failed to win a game against the Niners for the past eight games.”