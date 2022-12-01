Could Rams reunite Liam Coen with QB Will Levis?

The Los Angeles Rams will take the field for their first of two games against their NFC West division rival Seattle Seahawks this weekend. This matchup was supposed to help the Rams pad their division lead en route to another playoff berth in 2022, but instead we are left with a role reversal - against the odds the Seahawks are neck and neck with the San Francisco 49ers.

Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald have already been ruled out in Week 13. Los Angeles has already shut down receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson for the season.

But giving up is never the answer. Shutting Stafford down out of fear he might suffer another concussion and contemplate retirement after the season is misguided. There is risk and danger involved each time an individual player steps out on to the football field. Stafford could take a hit in Week 5 next year and we could be having all these same conversations yet again.

It’s time for the Rams to seriously invest in a quarterback for the future. Will Levis of Kentucky has been in thought of at times this draft cycle as a potential top 10 draft pick, but his stock seems to be cooling off of late. It’s possible that the Rams could reunite Levis with his former offensive coordinator at Kentucky, Liam Coen, at the top of the second round as the understudy - and heir apparent - to Matthew Stafford.

Draft experts have compared Levis to Stafford already, so pairing the two in Los Angeles seems to make a lot of sense. Sean McVay and Coen understand that Levis is already a fit in their offensive system, and they likely have time to groom the toolsy passer into their quarterback of the future.

My early-season quarterback rankings for the 2023 draft. My comp for Will Levis is Matthew Stafford. https://t.co/i5EnkqSFF4 pic.twitter.com/rQ4qSOpvzG — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) September 28, 2022

2023 is likely to bring a great deal of change for this franchise, and the remaining six games are an opportunity for the team to assess who deserves to be a part of the future.

Kenneth Arthur & JB Scott discuss the Rams’ remaining schedule and much more on this installment of Turf Show Times: The Podcast.