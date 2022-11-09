Matthew Stafford injury news: What’s Stafford’s status?

The Los Angeles Rams traded for one of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks when they acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in 2021, but also one who comes with a lengthy injury history. The good news is that Stafford is one of the most durable players in NFL history, as he has rarely missed games in the last 12 years. Between 2011 and 2021, only a 2019 back injury caused Stafford to miss any starts at all.

But that also led to Stafford starting many games when he was badly hurt or moderately injured. Now 34 and working on his 14th career season, Stafford’s availability is a constant source of concern for Rams fans. Could the next hit be the hit that forces Stafford out for the season? At what point will Stafford feel the need to call it a career?

In 2022, the Rams signed Matthew Stafford to a four-year, $160 million contract extension that doesn’t even begin until 2023. It was also rumored that Stafford was dealing with an elbow injury and fatigue during the preseason, prompting backup John Wolford to take a lot of reps with the starters. As of Tuesday, November 8, Stafford was entered into the concussion protocol. Will Stafford be available for the majority of the life of the deal? Will he be available next week?

Matthew Stafford’s injury status will have to be monitored all season long.