Kelly Stafford shares concern for Matthew Stafford as he enters concussion protocol

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol on Wednesday. According to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, head coach Sean McVay said it is under the team’s understanding that this happened in the game, but that team discovered symptoms when following up standard checks with Stafford earlier this week.

Per a team spokesman, in correcting the Rams/McVay's earlier statement that Matthew Stafford entered the concussion protocol today (Wednesday)...Stafford entered the protocol on TUESDAY. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 9, 2022

Given everything surround concussions in the NFL and the potential effects later in life, this diagnosis can not only be scary for the player, but also their family. Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly sounded off on the NFL’s concussion protocol and showed concern for the Rams quarterback in an Instagram story shared on “The Morning After” account.

Kelly Stafford reacts to Matthew Stafford being placed in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/t9yyTqnlgD — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) November 9, 2022

Here’s what Kelly Stafford had to say,

“If you follow NFL, you just heard Matthew got put into concussion protocol. If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big of a deal it is to me. The head is not something to be messed with...and I hope that as this sport develops so does the concern for head health and the research around it. And no, I’m not ok. I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired...all of them.

The NFL has been under the microscope this season when it comes to their concussion protocols. Earlier this season, Tua Tagovailoa seemed to stumble in a game against the Buffalo Bills only to return to the game. The following week, Tua was escorted to the hospital after his head hit the turf and his hands locked up, showing signs of “decorticate posturing”.

When a player has a concussion, this is something that can obviously be very scary for the family. Kelly Stafford has every right to feel the way that she does especially when it comes to the NFL’s history with concussions. Hopefully Matthew Stafford is ok and he’s able to fully recover before returning to the field.