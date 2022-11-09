Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is now in the concussion protocol, according to head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday. There was no known head injury for Stafford prior to Wednesday, but now that he is in the concussion protocol as of Tuesday, it is unlikely that Stafford will be able to start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Will John Wolford or Bryce Perkins start against the Cardinals in Week 10?

Potentially significant: #Rams QB Matthew Stafford is in the NFL's concussion protocol, coach Sean McVay announced. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2022

First, Stafford has to be ruled out entirely. But the concussion protocol is serious business with a mandated number of days before a player can return to action. Earlier this season, Tua Tagovailoa missed two games while in concussion protocol.

Each case is different, but Stafford missing Week 10 now seems more likely than unlikely.

Backup John Wolford made one start in place of Jared Goff in 2020, then started the wild card game that year before being pulled with a head injury against the Seahawks. Bryce Perkins has not appeared in a regular season NFL game before.