If Stafford is out Sunday, could Rams platoon John Wolford, Bryce Perkins?

It seems almost every time you close your eyes, the Los Angeles Rams lose yet another player due to injury.

Matthew Stafford is the latest to miss practice for the team, and head coach Sean McVay confirmed Wednesday that the Rams’ franchise QB is in the concussion protocol and in danger of missing Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew, shared on Instagram she is “not ok” and that “the head is not something to be messed with”.

Whether the quarterback suits up for Sunday’s game has to be an incredibly difficult decision for the Stafford family, and they should do whatever is in the best interests of their children and their family.

With that said, we must prepare for how this Rams team could look without their signal caller. John Wolford has been in Los Angeles with McVay for four seasons - Bryce Perkins has also been an understudy for three years.

Kenneth Arthur and JB Scott discuss on this episode of Turf Show Times: The Podcast whether the Rams are screwed without Stafford and whether the mobile attributes of the young QB’s could add a dynamic element to this offense should the veteran sit out.

How screwed are the Rams without Stafford?

How many supporting cast players could start for other teams?

The Rams didn’t exactly “push all-in” to win Super Bowl

How the NFL is changing before our eyes

Did Rams prepare for “load management” by keeping Wolford and Perkins?

If Wolford and Perkins aren’t capable, why did McVay endorse having these QBs for the last three years?

Should Rams shutdown Matthew Stafford if they fall out of playoff race?

Should Rams use QB-by-committee?

Do we feel better about Bucs loss with some hindsight?

Have Rams lost too much coaching talent?

What to expect from the Cardinals

Which NFC team will crater?

Who is the Rams best rookie for the long-term?

Rams not studying first round prospects in almost 10 years

