Week 10 QB Power Rankings: Tua Deserves Serious MVP Consideration

While Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes continue to lead the MVP conversation, it’s time for a new name to enter that discussion. For a second consecutive week, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 70 percent of his passes.

Aaron Rodgers continues to fall down the rankings after a three interception performance against the Detroit Lions. Matthew Stafford remains in the third-tier after a disappointing Los Angeles Rams season.

We’re officially halfway through the NFL season. Here are my QB Power Rankings heading into Week 10.

Tier 1

1. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins (Last Week: 2)

Tua deserves to be atop the MVP conversation. He may not be as flashy as Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, however, he’s outperforming them and it’s not close. Tua ranks first across the board in major quarterback statistics. He leads the nFL in DYAR, DVOA, QBR, EPA per dropback, passer rating, and PFF grade. The Dolphins won because of Tua against the Chicago Bears and it’s time to start talking about him like an elite quarterback.

Tua’s receivers aren’t just running wide open, the film shows he’s throwing them open. My goodness #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/SG6LvDefPp — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 8, 2022

2. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 1)

Mahomes threw for 446 yards against the Tennessee Titans, but only managed one touchdown to go with one interception. Still, every week he has at least one ridiculous throw and that was no different in Week 9.

Patrick Mahomes defies physics AGAIN in Week 9! (via @NextGenStats) pic.twitter.com/7MflGN9Rod — NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2022

3. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks (Last Week: 4)

Following a pick-six from Geno Smith, the Arizona Cardinals led the Seattle Seahawks 14-10 in the second half. Smith proceeded to lead the Seahawks to three consecutive touchdown drives. Smith responded to his first big mistake of the 2022 season by leading his team from behind to a tough division win on the road.

It seems like Geno Smith delivers 3-4 ridiculous throws every week and this completion to Noah Fant fits the bill.



He's got a defender pushing Charles Cross into him, he's off platform, and he flips a strike between three converging defenders in coverage for first down. pic.twitter.com/Q6pEbvGEfg — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 8, 2022

4. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 3)

So far this season, Josh Allen leads the NFL in turnover-worthy plays and trails only Matt Ryan for the NFL-lead in interceptions. Over the last few weeks he’s been careless with the football. That mindset came back to hurt him as the Bills lost on the road to the New York Jets. Allen completed just 18-of-34 passes for 205 yards with two interceptions.

5. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 5)

The Houston Texans put up a good fight, but even while playing from behind, the Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to a win. The Eagles are 8-0 this season and a lot of that has to do with Hurts. He only has three turnovers and is just the sixth quarterback to leads his team to an 8-0 start with three or fewer turnovers. Three of the previous five went on to win the Super Bowl.

Jalen Hurts handling pressure w/ his arm was always an area that needed growth. Even @theqbschool said it - not sure we've ever seen him hit a hot before



I was blown away w/ some of the throws last night vs blitzers bearing down



This is the next phase of his QB development pic.twitter.com/VRMIsCPVlD — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) November 4, 2022

6. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens (Last Week: 6)

Jackson only completed 12-of-22 passes on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints. However, he added 82 yards on the ground. The Ravens quarterback isn’t conventional, but he gets the job done. There’s not a player in the NFL that provides a consistent threat with their athleticism as much as Jackson.

Lamar Jackson is so fun pic.twitter.com/duGdifWzu1 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 8, 2022

7. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals (Last Week: 7)

Joe Burrow was helped by a running game led by Joe Mixon this past week, but he still threw for 206 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals have a bye week to figure things out without Ja’Marr Chase before taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite a Super Bowl hangover, the Bengals might be starting to figure things out.

8. Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last Week: 12)

It seemed only right that Tom Brady hit the 100,000 yard milestone in the same game where he also leads an improbably game-winning drive with 44 seconds and no timeouts. If Brady retires after this season his first and last win against the Rams will be on game-winning drives.

Tier 2

9. Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco 49ers (Last Week: 9)

The 49ers were on a bye week in Week 9. Sitting at 4-4 with the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals on deck, they’ll have a lot to prove after trading for Christian McCaffrey. The bye week allowed them to get healthy and this could be a scary team down the stretch. It all depends on the play of Garoppolo.

10. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 10)

Coming off of a bye, the Dallas Cowboys have the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Prescott seemed to find his rhythm heading into the one week break. Mike McCarthy can end his former team’s season with a win.

11. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers (Last Week: 8)

Is it the rib injury? Is it the offensive scheme? Whatever the issue is, Justin Herbert hasn’t taken that next step that many wanted to see this year. He still makes incredible throws, but it feels like the scheme is holding him back.

Justin Herbert makes impossible throws somehow seem possible.



Watch All-22 coaches game replays on NFL+ https://t.co/fK7vaWiHIa pic.twitter.com/LUHST0G1HV — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2022

12. Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings (Last Week: 11)

Kirk Cousins might not be playing at an elite level. However, he has the Vikings at 7-1 and running away with the NFC North. The next two weeks will say a lot about Cousins as the Vikings take on the Bills and Cowboys.

13. Jacoby Brissett - Cleveland Browns (Last Week: 13)

Brissett has played extremely well this season, but has just three games left to start before DeShaun Watson takes over. Coming off of a bye week, the Browns take on the Dolphins in Week 10.

14. Daniel Jones - New York Giants (Last Week: 14)

Daniel Jones didn’t go into the bye as he’d hoped with a sub-par performance against the Seattle Seahawks. The next two weeks should be easier with games against the Texans and Lions. Jones still needs to show that he won’t hold this team back when it matters.

15. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions (Last Week: 15)

For the second straight year, Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions to a win against the Green Bay Packers. He only completed 53.8 percent of his passes and threw for 137 yards, but his two touchdown passes were the difference.

16. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 23)

Trevor Lawrence has had a rough couple of weeks. However, he helped lead the Jaguars back from a 17-0 deficit against the Las Vegas Raiders. He completed 80 percent of his passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence still needs to show consistency.

Tier 3

17. Derek Carr - Las Vegas Raiders (Last Week: 19)

18. Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers (Last Week: 16)

19. Marcus Mariota - Atlanta Falcons (Last Week: 19)

20. Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee Titans (Last Week: 20)

21. Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams (Last Week: 21)

22. Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals (Last Week: 22)

23. Andy Dalton - New Orleans Saints (Last Week: 17)

24: Justin Fields - Chicago Bears (Last Week: 27)

We can talk about the Packers not surrounding Rodgers with wide receivers. However, his two interceptions, which included two inside the ten yard line, cost his team the game. He threw three interceptions on the day which contributed to a 15-9 loss to the Lions.

Tier 4

25. Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh Steelers (Last Week: 28)

26. Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos (Last Week: 25)

27: Zach Wilson - New York Jets (Last Week: 31)

28. Taylor Heinicke - Washington Commanders (Last Week: 24)

29. Mac Jones - New England Patriots (Last Week: 30)

30: Davis Mills - Houston Texans (Last Week: 32)

31. PJ Walker - Carolina Panthers (Last Week: 26)

32. Sam Ehlinger - Indianapolis Colts (Last Week: 29)

One of the good parts about Zach Wilson's game: the ability to change arm angles and make good throws with just hip rotation. Nice play on this RPO pic.twitter.com/t44e4ztUVS — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 7, 2022

Zach Wilson may not be flashy, but he’s the quarterback that the New York Jets need. With the help of a great defense, Wilson has led the Jets to a 6-3 record. He still has a lot of improving to do, but he still shows why the Jets drafted him second overall. His ceiling remains incredibly high.