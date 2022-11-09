Rams Reacts Survey: Week 10

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Rams fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Los Angeles Rams delivered major news on Wednesday: Quarterback Matthew Stafford was entered into the concussion protocol on Tuesday. Given the serious nature of the injury and the cause for concern, both within the organization and from Stafford’s family, it would be surprising if the Rams started him against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

However, it has not been ruled out either.

If Stafford is ruled out of starting against the Cardinals, who should Sean McVay turn to next? L.A. has two backups and has had two backups since the start of 2021: Bryce Perkins and John Wolford. Which of those are the better option to start in Week 10? And if the Rams end up losing without Stafford, should he be shut down for the rest of the season?

