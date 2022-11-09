Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay responds to Jalen Ramsey’s criticism of Rams offense

Week 9 overreactions and reality checks: Eagles best team in NFL? Rams missing playoffs? Geno Smith extension? (CBS)

“Los Angeles had a victory over Tampa Bay in the bag before allowing Tom Brady to drive down the field, going six plays for 54 yards in 35 seconds. Brady threw the winning touchdown pass with nine seconds to play.

That win would have kept the Rams on pace with the Seattle Seahawks at 4-4. Instead Los Angeles is 3-5 and sitting in 10th place in the NFC standings, 2.5 games behind the Seahawks in the NFC West.

Los Angeles isn’t dead in the water, but has two games with the Seahawks, and face the Kansas City Chiefs and Chargers on the schedule. Going 2-2 against those teams might not be enough. The Rams are going to need some teams ahead of them to collapse at this rate.”

The Rams are blowing their shot at Odell Beckham Jr. (ramswire)

“Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers was especially painful. They had a chance to get back to .500 and show some signs of life before hosting the Cardinals in Week 10. Instead, they blew a 13-9 lead in the final minute and sunk further in the standings.

With their second straight loss, the Rams really do seem to be blowing their shot at Beckham. It doesn’t help that Beckham said publicly that he hasn’t received a realistic offer from the Rams, saying their pitch was the “lowest of low offers.”

So not only are they reluctant to pony up the cash that Beckham is seeking, but they’re also in a much worse spot than they were three weeks ago when they sat at 3-3. Even though Beckham had kept his options open to other clubs besides the Rams, he seems even more willing to listen to other offers now. Recently, he listed four teams that could be potential fits, and the Rams weren’t among them.”

Rams’ offensive performance vs. Bucs was among their worst in a decade (ramswire)

“It’s so bad that even Jeff Fisher’s Rams teams never had a performance this bad when it comes to first downs, punts and total yards. Let’s dive into the numbers, which is a bit like diving into a pool with no water.

Going all the way back to 2012, there have only been 18 games in the NFL where a team had nine or fewer first downs, nine or more punts and 210 or fewer yards. The Rams’ performance on Sunday is one of them, picking up nine first downs, punting nine times and gaining only 206 yards against the Bucs.

In Fisher’s tenure from 2012 to 2016, the Rams never had a single game with nine or more punts, nine or fewer first downs and 210 or fewer yards. They had some paltry performances, but never one with those statistics.”

Interesting stat:

In 2021, the Rams gave up an average of 21.3 point per game.



In 2022, the Rams defense is giving up 21.6 points per game.



Cooper Kupp has interesting comments after Rams’ loss (larrybrownsports)

Cooper Kupp: "We keep saying come back and go to work. And it's not a shortage of effort, but at some point how much more effort can you give? You’ve got to change something. You’ve got to find a way to be efficient and score points." — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 7, 2022

“There are a couple of ways to interpret that. Kupp could have been referring to the current state of the Rams’ roster, though they should have enough skill players to score points. Kupp also may have been hinting that he thinks the play-calling needs to change and that head coach Sean McVay needs to do a better job of making adjustments.”

Sean McVay: I know where Jalen Ramsey’s coming from and he has the right intentions (nbcsports)

“McVay said that he knows where Ramsey is “coming from and it’s all with the right intentions” and that Ramsey “would say the same thing on the defensive side of the ball if the roles were reversed.” While he feels that way about Ramsey’s comments, McVay also said that the team has to be aware that they have to continue to work together in order to put an end to their losing streak.

“That’s where a lot of those divides can somewhat occur and you want to be cognizant of that,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “You want to be honest, and you want to make sure that guys understand how vital this is for us to continue to try and get out of this little rut and try to trend in the right direction.”

More McVay on Ramsey’s comments:

McVay on Jalen Ramsey comments: "Jalen’s a great competitor. He would say the same thing on the defensive side of the ball if the roles were reversed. So he’s always going to be honest. He wants to win, he’s passionate about this." — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) November 7, 2022

Betting on the Rams (or Cardinals)

Cardinals Enter Week 10 as Betting Underdogs to Rams (FanNation)

“The Arizona Cardinals were betting favorites in their last three-of-four games, but after a dismal stretch that has seen the team lost their last four-of-five, oddsmakers clearly are shifting towards the opposite end of the spectrum.

Heading into their Week 10 meeting with the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals are +1.5 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook.

Both teams have just three wins on the season thus far, but Los Angeles looks to sweep Arizona after defeating the Cardinals 20-12 in Week 2.

The Cardinals are 0-3 in NFC West games, both straight up and against the spread. They’ve covered just once in their last five games.

The Rams are 2-5-1 against the spread thus far, as only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a worse record vs. oddsmakers.”

