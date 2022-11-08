Rams cut Terrell Burgess, a 2020 third round pick

The Los Angeles Rams waived safety Terrell Burgess on Tuesday, a third round pick in 2020 who has failed to move up the depth chart over the past two and a half years. Burgess had high expectations coming into the league out of Utah as a “versatile” defender who could serve a multitude of roles on the Rams defense, but after an injury in his rookie season slowed his development, Burgess proved unable to retain his place on the depth chart even though Taylor Rapp, Jordan Fuller, and Nick Scott have yet to solidify themselves as starters either.

The #Rams waived former third-round pick DB Terrell Burgess, who they shopped at the trade deadline. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2022

Burgess appeared in seven games as a rookie, then in 16 last season, but only getting in on 8% of the defensive snaps. He had played just 82 snaps this year prior to his release.

The Rams also waived tight end Kendall Blanton again.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall TE Kendall Blanton, DB Terrell Burgess — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 8, 2022

Both players will go on waivers and can be claimed by other teams. If that doesn’t happen, both could be back on L.A.’s practice squad.

The remaining players from the Rams 2020 draft class now are Cam Akers, Van Jefferson, Terrell Lewis, Brycen Hopkins, Jordan Fuller, and Tremayne Anchrum (IR).