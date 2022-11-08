Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay makes an interesting confession following loss

Rams Sean McVay Admits Unprecedented Adversity: ‘No Question’ (SportsIllustrated)

“There’s no question,” McVay said Monday on if this is the most adversity he’s faced. “There’s been a bunch of different adverse moments, different things that you go through. Whether it’s losing a Super Bowl in a very humbling fashion or having the three-game skid that we had before. ... This is what you sign up for.”

Sean McVay breaks down the Rams-Bucs matchup & adjustments to get back on track | The Coach McVay Show Ep. 23 (TheRams.com)

“On this episode of The Coach McVay Show, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay breaks down Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team morale heading into Week 10 and what adjustments need to be made to get things back on track”

Rams Week 9 snap counts: Skowronek ahead of Jefferson, Akers is RB3 in return (RamsWire)

“The Rams trotted out their eighth starting offensive line combination in eight games this season when they faced the Buccaneers on Sunday. It’s an example of how banged up this team is, needing to rely on so many backups throughout the year.

The same has gone for the secondary, with several starters going down. For the most part, the team is getting healthier, but there are still too many role players getting significant playing time out of necessity.”

Rams have been outscored 71-10 in the 4Q this season.



Not a typo.



71-10. pic.twitter.com/FA1Wt1atrd — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 7, 2022

Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Buccaneers in Week 9 (RamsWire)

“There wasn’t much to like about the Rams’ performance against the Buccaneers on Sunday, particularly when it comes to the offense. They gained just 206 yards and had nine first downs, one of the worst showings of the Sean McVay era.

Pro Football Focus’ grades reflected the Rams’ poor play, with very few players on offense earning high marks.”

Sean McVay says “a chance” Rams get Coleman Shelton (high ankle sprain) back this week on Coaches Show (h/t @JB_Long for asking pertinent question I was jonesing to get to if allowed a last followup in presser today - pro as usual). — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 8, 2022

Can LA Rams rise from the ashes of disaster once more? (RamblinFan)

“The current onslaught of insults, angst, and vitriol hurled at the LA Rams (3-5) at this juncture may feel justified, but they are more ejections of negative emotions than logical causal relationships to the Rams’ current demise.

Sure, they sound damning. And yes, this team is absolutely guilty of the current allegations. But for the most part, this team has gotten by all along without any available salary cap, high draft prospects starting on the offensive line, restocking the roster with picks from Day 1 of the NFL Draft, or even the ability to go toe-to-toe with an opponent by playing smash-mouth football.”