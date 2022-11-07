The Los Angeles Rams have been getting healthier after a flurry of injuries at the start of the year. After Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, no major injuries were announced by Sean McVay in Monday’s press conference. But Coach McVay did speak about the overall toll of injuries affecting the Rams performance this year.

Sean McVay says this season for the Rams is "unprecedented in terms of the amount of different guys that we've played with that we don't really have a comfort and a feel for."



He feels that's partly a result of the injury toll that playing 21 games last year takes on your roster — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 7, 2022

Los Angeles is in a position to welcome back a number of players including rookie Kyren Williams for the offense and Jordan Fuller for the defense.

Questionable players entering Week 10:

Kyren Williams, RB (Ankle)

Cooper Kupp was injured with just a few minutes remaining in the game. Fred Warner rolled up on his ankle, causing Rams fans to hold their breath and angrily question why McVay had his offensive star on the field when the Rams had already waved the white flag. As of Monday, Kupp avoided any structural damage to the ankle, but is dealing with soft tissue swelling.

Coleman Shelton, OG (Ankle)

Shelton has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 4. His initial timeline was 4-6 weeks. Five weeks have passed and his potential for a Week 10 return meets the projected window. With the inconsistency across the offensive line, LA activate Shelton and start Chandler Brewer at left guard.

Sean McVay says “a chance” Rams get Coleman Shelton (high ankle sprain) back this week on Coaches Show (h/t @JB_Long for asking pertinent question I was jonesing to get to if allowed a last followup in presser today - pro as usual). — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 8, 2022

Jordan Fuller, S (Hamstring)

Jordan Fuller was also injured against the 49ers in Week 4. Fuller’s initial prognosis was a reaggravated hamstring strain that would sideline him for 2-4 weeks. The Rams opted to place him on IR, requiring the safety to miss the next four games. He is now eligible to return against the Cardinals this week.

Rams players on Injured Reserve…