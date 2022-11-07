The L.A. Rams and Arizona Cardinals are both desperate for a win in Week 10. The two will meet on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and the Cardinals are already dealing with another loss. All-Pro safety Budda Baker, one of the top defensive backs in the NFL, will miss multiple games with a high ankle sprain, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This, of course, rules him out for Week 10 against the Rams.

#AZCardinals All-Pro S Budda Baker suffered a high-ankle sprain, sources say, a tough blow to their defense. The hope is Baker returns in 2 or 3 weeks based on the severity. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2022

Sean McVay’s Rams have one of the worst offenses in the NFL through nine weeks, so facing Baker would have been yet another problem for Matthew Stafford and company. Baker has faced the Rams 12 times in his career, but he has yet to record an interception in any of those contests. He did, however, have a forced fumble in L.A.’s Week 3 win over the Cardinals, to go along with eight tackles.

The Rams won that game 20-12. They will need to sweep Arizona if they want any shot at rebounding for the NFC playoffs.