Rams PFF Grades: Is Matthew Stafford holding the offense back?

The Los Angeles Rams gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers too many opportunities to mount a comeback effort in Week 9 - and ultimately Tom Brady and the Bucs broke through in the final moments of the game.

The defense played a stellar game against the best quarterback in NFL history, allowing only a single touchdown on the final drive. The Rams’ offense scored only one touchdown themselves, which underscores just how tight the margins are at this point for Los Angeles.

Here’s who stood out in terms of PFF grades against Tampa Bay:

Top 5 grades on offense:

1 - Cooper Kupp, WR: 72.7

Kupp was the only individual that put up much production in this game, putting up 8 receptions, 127 yards, and the team’s only touchdown. Matthew Stafford completed only 13 passes for 165 yards, so Kupp accounted for 61% of LA’s catches, 77% of the total receiving yardage, and 100% of the touchdowns.

Can someone else please step up?

2 - Chandler Brewer, RG: 70.8

The Rams gave the nod at RG to Brewer instead of Oday Aboushi, and he rewarded the team for their confidence. Coleman Shelton and David Edwards could potentially return soon, but Brewer has already performed as well as either have this season.

Should he be the full-time starter at RG moving forward?

3 - Allen Robinson, WR: 68.8

Robinson has graded well in recent weeks despite not producing at a high level. The veteran made 3 contested catches for 24 yards against the Bucs.

OH MY GOD, STAFFORD!!! What a throw (and catch by AROB!) pic.twitter.com/BQPQvp8Wnr — @ (@FTBeard7) November 6, 2022

4 - Alaric Jackson, LT: 66.9

The second-year UDFA has stabilized the left tackle position for LA. The second half of the season will serve as his audition for the role in 2023 and beyond.

5 - Darrell Henderson, RB: 65.5

Henderson was running physical and ripped off gains of 10-yards and 23-yards on the ground before being substituted out in favor of Cam Akers. The Rams followed that sequence with three passes and settled for a field goal on the goal line.

Maybe Henderson deserves to be the featured back moving forward.

Other notes on offense:

Bobby Evans allowed three sacks (two to Vita Vea) and was the lowest graded player on offense at 35.4. He earned a pass blocking grade of 13.6.

Matthew Stafford had the fourth-lowest grade on offense with a mark of 49.9. PFF credited him with 3 big-time throws and 2 turnover-worthy plays. Before the Sunday Night Football grades are live, he is now the 31st ranked QB in the NFL (after accounting for a 20% drop back filter).

Here are some QB’s with a higher offensive grade than Stafford (62.8) so far this season:

Geno Smith (87.0)

Andy Dalton (84.3)

Jacoby Brissett (77.5)

Marcus Mariota (68.4)

Justin Fields (67.9)

Jimmy Garoppolo (67.7)

PJ Walker (67.4)

Daniel Jones (64.6)

Jared Goff (64.4)

Have seen some imply that Stafford missed badly here and this wasn't a good throw and just skipped the ball off the grass.



Stafford is rolling left, throwing across his body, and changes his arm angle. This is an incredibly difficult throw. pic.twitter.com/BXq9ZDzeEl — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) November 7, 2022

Top 5 grades on defense:

1 - Troy Hill, CB: 90.4

The veteran corner was stout in the running game and stingy in coverage. Hill was targeted 8 times, allowing 4 completions for only 13 yards. He also had two pass breakups.

2 - Bobby Wagner, MLB: 82.8

3 - Aaron Donald, DE: 78.6

Donald earned a sack and was disruptive in the backfield despite Brady getting rid of the ball at a rapid pace. The star defensive end batted a pass and nearly picked off a pass as well.

4 - Ernest Jones, WLB: 77.4

Both Wagner and Jones had strong outings, and the Bucs running attack was bottled up as a result. Tampa Bay had 20 rushes for 51 yards (2.55 avg).

5 - Jalen Ramsey, CB: 73.1

Ramsey was targeted a team-leading 13 (!) times, allowing 10 completions for 92 yards. He had two pass breakups, including a dropped interception in the Rams’ end zone.

Other notes on defense:

Rookie Derion Kendrick was also targeted often. On 10 passes in his direction he allowed 6 catches for 71 yards. He also had a pass breakup. Perhaps his 2 missed tackles on 6 attempts are more troubling than his pass coverage in this game.