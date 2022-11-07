NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Have the Rams reached rock bottom in 2022?

The 2022 NFL regular season has reached the midway point. Distinctions of AFC and NFC supremacies are well established now. The Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Carolina Panthers are clearly rebuilding for 2023. Where do the Los Angeles Rams reside after their latest loss, a disheartening finish at Tampa Bay? Have the Rams reached their breaking point? Have they reached rock bottom in what was supposed to be a “run it back” campaign?

Kansas City needed the arm and legs of Mahomes plus overtime to take down the Titans. KC may need to balance their run/pass play calling moving forward, but a win put them in contention for the #1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs have wins over LAC, TB, SF, and TEN who are all likely to be playing in mid-January.

QB1 does it AGAIN!!! pic.twitter.com/u1EO2qZrqg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 7, 2022

Result: Won 20-17 (OT) vs. Titans

2. Philadelphia Eagles (Change: +1)

I’ll move Philadelphia up one spot in the standings, but I can’t put them as the top seed because the competition they have faced includes: Jared Goff, Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz, Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray, Cooper Rush, Kenny Pickett, and Davis Mills. Once they beat a talented quarterback and team, I’ll then reconsider.

The Eagles are very clewrly a good team, but they also have one if the easiest schedule I may have ever seen lol they absolutely could go unbeaten in the regular season pic.twitter.com/0yJgCDNUdV — x- The Real Rams Rapp (@TheOtherGarth) October 30, 2022

Result: Won 29-17 @ Texans

3. Buffalo Bills (Change: -2)

Buffalo has come back to earth a little bit, but they will heat up again in the winter. Two losses in the division stings, but both have come on the road and at the end of the game.

The Buffalo Bills played one of the hardest schedules in the NFL so far, faced the best QBs in the NFL, played 5 of 8 road games and their only two losses are on the final drive against 6-3 division teams on the road.



Chill checkmarks. — TJDMCR BURN IT ALL 716 ➜ (@TJDMCR) November 7, 2022

Result: Loss 20-17 @ Jets

4. Minnesota Vikings (Change: N/A)

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings should be feeling themselves. They have basically wrapped up the division and its not even Week 10 yet. They hold a five-game lead and head-to-head tiebreaker over the second place Packers.

Result: Won 20-17 @ Commanders

5. Dallas Cowboys (Change: N/A)

Result: Bye Week

6. San Francisco 49ers (Change: N/A)

Result: Bye Week

7. Tennessee Titans (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 20-17 (OT) @ Chiefs

8. Baltimore Ravens (Change: N/A)

Result: Won 27-13 @ Saints

9. Seattle Seahawks (Change: +1)

Geno Smith might be helping Seahawks fans forget about Russell Wilson, but its Kenneth Walker that is getting the job done for Seattle. Seattle has likely found its franchise centerpiece for the next 4-5 years if he can stay healthy.

Most 4th quarter TD scored this season



Kenneth Walker 6

Nick Chubb 5

Michael Thomas 3

Josh Jacobs 3

Breece Hall 3@Kenneth_Walker9 knows how to CLOSE for the @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/FngPoY1tDz — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) November 7, 2022

Result: Won 31-21 @ Cardinals

10. New York Jets (Change: +3)

Result: Won 20-17 vs. Bills

11. Miami Dolphins (Change: N/A)

Result: Won 35-32 @ Bears

12. Cincinnati Bengals (Change: N/A)

A Super Bowl loss hangover might have ended quickly for Cincinatti. Joe Burrow and the offense has been clicking for a few weeks in a row now. Joe Mixon was the latest to have himself a day, scoring five touchdowns.

JOE MIXON IS CARRYING YOUR FANTASY TEAM



: #CARvsCIN on FOX

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/1fT7ls0CIX pic.twitter.com/c788wvX2BV — NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

Result: Won 42-21 vs. Panthers

13. New York Giants (Change: -4)

Result: Bye Week

14. Los Angeles Chargers (Change: N/A)

Result: Won 20-17 @ Falcons

15. New England Patriots (Change: +7)

Result: Won 26-3 vs. Colts

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Change: +4)

Result: Won 16-13 vs. Rams

17. Atlanta Falcons (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 20-17 vs. Chargers

18. Washington Commanders (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 20-17 vs. Vikings

19. Los Angeles Rams (Change: -4)

The Los Angeles Rams offense is gone. When it will return, only time can tell. The latest loss to Tampa Bay entailed eight three-and-out drives. Outside of a 69-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, the Rams could not do anything. Tampa Bay’s defense was solid, but LA had no creativity and appeared to be stuck with runs up the middle, WR screens, and short curl routes. The comparison to Jeff Fisher and Frank Cignetti may be extreme, but Sean McVay should be worried that an offense with Matthew Stafford, Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Tyler Higbee, Rob Havenstein, Brian Allen, and Van Jefferson can only average 16.4 points per game.

~~NFL team tiers~~ (pending SNF/MNF)



The Bills have fallen down to earth a bit



The Rams' offense...woof pic.twitter.com/8flHtfmEmp — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 7, 2022

Result: Loss 16-13 @ Buccaneers

20. Arizona Cardinals (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 31-21 vs. Seahawks

21. New Orleans Saints (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 27-13 vs. Ravens

22. Green Bay Packers (Change: -6)

Wow. Make that five straight losses for the Green Bay Packers. On top of that, their best player turned in a clunker vs. Detroit, throwing three interceptions. Rodgers has now thrown seven interceptions on the season.

Aaron Rodgers throws ANOTHER INTERCEPTION near the End Zone #Rodgers #Packers pic.twitter.com/lrZErZAkM7 — Cover 2 Podcast (@Cover2Podcast) November 6, 2022

Result: Loss 15-9 vs. Lions

23. Chicago Bears (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 35-32 vs. Dolphins

24. Cleveland Browns (Change: +1)

Result: Bye Week

25. Denver Broncos (Change: -1)

Result: Bye Week

26. Indianapolis Colts (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 26-3 @ Patriots

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (Change: +1)

Result: Won 27-20 vs. Raiders

28. Las Vegas Raiders (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 27-20 @ Jaguars

29. Detroit Lions (Change: +3)

Result: Won 15-9 vs. Packers

30. Carolina Panthers (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 42-21 vs. Bengals

31. Pittsburgh Steelers (Change: -1)

Result: Bye Week

32. Houston Texans (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 29-17 vs. Eagles