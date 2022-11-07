Ravens-Saints Monday Night Football: Lamar Jackson to steal the show in the Superdome

Week 9 comes to a close as the Baltimore Ravens head to the Big Easy to face the New Orleans Saints in the Caesars Superdome on Monday Night Football on ESPN. The Andy Dalton-led Saints are 2-point home underdogs.

Despite their 3-5 record, New Orleans has been able to put some points on the board in recent weeks, averaging 30.7 points in their last four games. This recent surge in points has been paramount in the team being able to hit the over five times this season. DraftKings Sportsbook has the over/under at 47 points, which I believe will be threatened in this contest.

Lamar Jackson has been his normal self so far this season. He’s nearly single handedly carrying the Ravens offense, accounting for nearly 2,300 total yards and 17 combined touchdowns. The Ravens are going to have to drive the Brinks truck directly to Jackson’s front door at some point in the near future.

The dual-threat quarterback has put Baltimore in position to win every game this year. The Ravens have jumped out to a double-digit lead in each game so far this season. Unfortunately, the defense hasn’t been able to clamp down on their opponents and three of those double-digit leads have ended in Baltimore losses.

Baltimore will be without a few key players, including Jackson’s go to target, tight end Mark Andrews. The Ravens will likely be down to their third string running back, with J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve and Gus Edwards currently listed as doubtful.

New Orleans has some injury concerns as well, and will once again be without cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receivers Michael Thomas, and Jarvis Landry.

While games have been much closer this season, I’ll be surprised if the Ravens don’t cover the spread on Monday night. Make sure to visit Tallysight for all of your sports betting needs.

Final Score: Ravens 30-24