Random Ramsdom: Tom Brady finally beats Rams as a member of the Bucs

Tom Brady throws last-minute TD pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Los Angeles Rams (usatoday)

“Brady took over with 44 seconds left and went 5 of 6 for 60 yards on the game-winning drive, the record 55th of his career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion avoided his first four-game losing streak in 20 years and beat the Rams for the first time in four tries since joining the Bucs (4-5) in 2020.”

Rams ‘Changes Have to Be Made,’ Says Coach Sean McVay After Loss to Bucs (sportsillustrated)

“The offense did show flashes of what made them special a season ago. The game’s only touchdown was a connection between quarterback Matthew Stafford and his top wide receiver Cooper Kupp. With Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea closing in on him, Stafford delivered a strike downfield to Kupp for a 69-yard receiving touchdown, his sixth of the season.”

Can’t-Miss Play: Donald overpowers Bucs’ double team for fourth-down sack of Brady (nfl.com)

“Can’t-Miss Play: Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald overpowers the Tampa Buccaneers’ double team for a fourth-down sack on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.”

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to pass for 100,000 career yards (cbssports)

“After completing a 15-yard pass to running back Leonard Fournette in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay’s Week 9 comeback 16-13 victory over the Rams, Brady became the first player in NFL history to reach 100,000 career passing yards (including playoffs.)”

2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday’s games (nfl.com)

“Here are the injuries and news we’re monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday:”