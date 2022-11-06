Rams vs Buccaneers: 4th quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 13-6.

The Bucs began the third quarter with an offensive possession and the Rams defense continued to shine by forcing another punt. The Rams took advantage of this and drove into the Bucs red zone, Darrell Henderson made a few really nice runs. The Rams would settle for a field goal to extend their lead 10-6.

On the Bucs next drive, the Rams would force them to a 4th down, and after several penalties and several attempts, the Bucs would eventually punt the ball back to the Rams. The Rams started at their own 11-yard line and went three and out. The Bucs received the Rams punt right around midfield with just over 5 minutes remaining in the quarter.

On 4th and 2, Tom Brady and the offense stayed on the field hoping to keep their drive alive. Aaron Donald and the Rams stepped up to force a turnover on downs! The Rams quickly again found themselves in the Bucs red zone. The Rams again settled for a field goal, but did extend their lead 13-6.

The Rams and the Bucs go to the fourth quarter.

