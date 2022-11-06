Rams vs Buccaneers: 3rd quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 7-6 at halftime.

The second quarter began with the Rams trying to put together their first scoring drive of the game. The Rams would do exactly that with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp connecting for a touchdown! After a Matt Gay extra point, the Rams took their first lead of the day with a 7-3 score.

The Rams and Bucs would then trade several punts with both teams having three three and outs before halftime. The weather continued to be rainy possibly impacting the offenses, but regardless both defenses seemed to be executing better.

The Bucs finally put together a drive and got right around midfield with under six minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Bucs would attempt a 52 yard field goal, but the Rams special teams would block it! The score remained 7-3.

Unfortunately the Rams would find themselves punting again to give the Bucs another offensive possession with 1:57 to go in the first half. The Rams would hold the Bucs to another field goal attempt, but this time the Bucs would convert.

The Rams are leading 7-6 at the half. The third quarter will start with the Bucs receiving the kickoff.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!