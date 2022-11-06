Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 2nd quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 3-0 after the first quarter.

The Rams received the opening kickoff, but did very little with their first offensive possession by going three and out and punting the ball to the Bucs.

After a nice punt return, the Bucs drove into Rams territory. Mike Evans seemed to get hurt after converting a first down, and took himself to the sideline, but would reenter on the same drive. The Bucs drove down to the Rams two yard line, but would be held to a field goal. The Bucs still took a 3-0 lead.

On their next drive, Van Jefferson would drop a pass and the Vita Vea would notch a sack and force the Rams to again punt the ball.

The Bucs started their second drive around their own 20 yard line, but would go three and out. Brandon Powell would nearly fumble away the ensuing punt.

We go to the second quarter with the Rams looking to get their offense on track.

