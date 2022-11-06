Rams-Buccaneers final score: Tom Brady becomes Tom Brady again, beats LA

The Rams looked to bounce back this week following their 8th straight regular season loss to the San Francisco 49ers, as Los Angeles took a trip to Tampa Bay to try and right the ship and get back into the win column. They could not do so, suffering the most heartbreaking loss of the season thus far.

Final score: Buccaneers 16, Rams 13

The Rams started the game with the ball and were forced to punt, as the offense went three and out on their first possession for the second straight week. The Bucs would get some solid field position, and turn it into a nice drive down the field. However, the Rams defense would hold, forcing a Buccaneers field goal inside the 5 yard line to make the score 3-0 about midway through the first frame.

The 1st quarter would end with both defenses playing well, as the score remained 3-0 Buccaneers entering the 2nd quarter. But, at the beginning of the 2nd quarter, the Rams would breakthrough with a 69 yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp to make the score 7-3 Rams lead.

Both teams would exchange a series of punts, before Tampa Bay would get in range for a long field goal attempt. However, Bobby Wagner would make a ridiculous play to block the attempt to keep the score 7-3 late in the first half.

Los Angeles could not do anything with the solid field position, and was forced to punt yet again. Following that punt, the Buccaneers would put together a nice drive that was sparked by a questionable pass interference penalty that spotted Tampa over 30 yards.

The Rams defense would keep them out of the end-zone though, forcing the Bucs to settle for their second field goal of the ball game, making the score 7-6 Rams lead with 24 seconds left in the half. L.A. would then kneel it out, and take their 1 point lead into the locker room.

The L.A. defense would come out of the half and continue to dominate, forcing a three and out to start the second half. The Rams offense would show some life, putting together a nice drive that would stall out inside the 10 yard line, forcing the first Matt Gay field goal of the game. That sequence would make the score 10-6 Rams in the 3rd frame.

After that, however, both teams would exchange in a punt-off, with Bucs punter Jake Camarda punting the longest punt in Tampa Bay history in the bevy of punts from both sides.

A huge play for the Rams would come late in the 3rd quarter, as Tampa Bay elected to go for a 4th and 2 opportunity that the Rams would stuff, giving them good field position for a rare occasion in this game.

A huge connection from Stafford to Kupp would put the Rams in the red-zone almost immediately, the second big play between the dynamic duo. But, the drive would stall out once again, giving Gay his second field goal of the game, making the score 13-6 Rams lead at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Both teams would exchange punts to start the 4th, then the Buccaneers would get close enough to cash in on a 50 yard field goal with just over 9 minutes left in the game, with the score 13-9 Rams lead.

Following yet another Rams offensive three and out, the Buccaneers would march right down the field just dinking and dunking, as the corners of the Rams were playing almost 10 yards off during the whole drive.

However, the defense would come up huge, stopping the Bucs on 4th and goal around the 12 yard line to force a turnover on downs with 1:52 left in the game.

The Rams would run the ball three times, milking the clock to under a minute before punting back the ball to the Bucs.

The terrible prevent defense would lead to a Bucs touchdown in the last seconds, dropping the Rams to 3-5.