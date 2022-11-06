Rams-Bucs inactives: Cam Akers is active against Tampa Bay

The L.A. Rams announced their inactives for Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it does not include Cam Akers. Will the Rams running back make his return to the field on Sunday? It’s looking that way so far.

The Rams’ inactives are WR Tutu Atwell, QB Bryce Perkins, S Terrell Burgess, CB Shaun Jolly, WR Lance McCutcheon, TE Kendall Blanton, and DT Bobby Brown.

We have yet to see the debut of Brown, a third round pick last year, even though it has been three weeks since he could return from suspension. Atwell, another day two pick last year, is a healthy scratch once again.

The Rams are going to have Darrell Henderson, Ronnie Rivers, and Malcolm Brown against the Bucs, so Akers might not see the field. However, it appears he is available and could get another opportunity to prove himself.

Meanwhile, the Bucs inactives include S Antoine Winfield, TE Cam Brate, and WR Russell Gage, as well as rookie G Luke Goedeke and third-string QB Kyle Trask. This means that WR Julio Jones, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB Carlton Davis, and DT Akiem Hicks are all active.