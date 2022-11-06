Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 9: Game thread for Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams (3-4) are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) at 1:25pm PT in what should be billed as America’s Game of the Week. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are +3 in this upcoming rematch of last years Divisional Round, and the point total is listed at 42. Here’s our how to watch guide!

Tom Brady is a sure fire Hall of Famer. Matthew Stafford really only entered that conversation after last year’s stellar season and Superbowl victory. Both teams can ill-afford a loss here, but a loss shouldn’t necessarily doom either team’s season, the NFC Wildcard race remains wide open. Which team will put their best foot forward and come out ahead by the final whistle!

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times