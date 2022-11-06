Random Ramsdom: How much will we see of Cam Akers today?

Rams’ Cam Akers: Likely to be active Sunday (CBSSports)

“Akers has been away from the team since Week 6, missing the Rams’ last two games. After returning to practice Thursday, it appears he will be active Sunday, though his status will become official shortly before the team’s 4:25 ET kickoff. If he suits up, Akers’ workload has yet to be determined and is likely to be dependent on the flow of the game, per Schefter.”

Rams make 5 roster moves, don’t activate Kyren Williams (RamsWire)

“Williams has been out since injuring his ankle in Week 1 and has been designated to return but still isn’t ready to play, it seems. He’ll need to be activated next week before his 21-day window ends.”

Watch: Rams release game trailer for Week 9 vs. Buccaneers (RamsWire)

“On Sunday, the Rams and Bucs will meet for the fourth time since 2020, and while neither team is above .500 for this matchup, it’s a huge game for both franchises. The Rams don’t want to suffer another loss after already starting the year 3-4. The Bucs can afford a loss even less, sitting at 3-5.”

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Buccaneers (TheRams.com)

“The Rams hit the road in Week 9 for an NFC showdown with the Buccaneers. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on CBS.

Ahead of the contest, here are 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams”

Guess who will be running for LA Rams against Buccaneers? (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams do have plenty of players in the running back room and on the Rams roster. There is RB Darrell Henderson Jr., RB Cam Akers, RB Malcolm Brown, and designated to return RB Kyren Williams. Now, the team has augmented their rushers even further by activating Rivers to the active roster for another game.”