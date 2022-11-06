How to watch Rams vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 9

In a match of the NFL’s past two Super bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off today at 1:25 PST. Both squads are striving to get back into the win column after Week 8 losses, the Rams losing to the San Francisco 49ers 31-14 and the Bucs falling to the Baltimore Ravens 27-22.

It would be an huge understatement to claim the 2022 season has gone as planned either team. Even with all their early struggles, a string of future victories or the current frontrunners coming back to the field could lead to a playoff spot. Winning today’s tilt could make the difference in a head-to-head tiebreak scenario.

Sporting a 3-4 record, the Rams sit in position #9 of the current NFL playoff graduation, while the Buccaneers, at 3-5, are hot on their tail at #10. The 49ers and Washington Commanders, both at 4-4, are the teams on the bubble for the final #7 playoff berth. Both L.A. and T.B. could still win their respective divisions, the Bucs being one game behind the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South and the Rams are 1 1⁄ 2 games behind Seattle in the West.

Both teams are similar in offensive production, predominantly through the air. The only unit with worse running stats than the Rams is, you guessed it— the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay averages 20 totes per game for 62 yards, a 3.0 clip, and only three touchdowns. The Rams are not much better, with 68 yards per game on 21 attempts for 3.3 per rush and six touchdowns.

Leading the Bucs aerial attack, Tom Brady is having a stellar statistical year. He leads the NFL in attempts, completions and least interceptions thrown, and is second in yardage. But he is throwing shorter routes, his yards per attempt index compares with the lowest of his career and his 2.42 average time to throw is second quickest in the league, bettered only by Phillip Walker of the Carolina Panthers. Mike Evans (39), running back Leonard Fournette (37), and Cris Godwin lead Tampa Bay in receptions. Fournette leads the rushing attack with 386 yards at a 3.4 yard clip.

For the Rams, only backup linebacker Jake Hummel is out of the game with injury. The Bucs, on the other hand, have ruled out Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield, tight end Cameron Brace, guard Luke Goedeke, and wide out Russell Gage. Still questionable are defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, and cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Final Rams/Bucs injury report. Allen, Kupp, Jefferson all expected to play. I saw Allen doing the Griddy during a break in practice, so maybe the dance itself pops up on the injury report, but Allen seems to be OK. pic.twitter.com/2ZjctNs0IO — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 4, 2022

How to follow the game

Date: Sunday, November 6

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PST

Location: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Watch it live: Fox (nationally) and DirecTV Sunday Ticket

Live stream: Sling TV, L.A. Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, DirecTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV), and many others.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM and affiliates, KLSD 1360 AM (San Diego), KKUU HD2 (Palm Springs), KTIE 590 AM (Riverside), KAVL 610 AM and 106.7 FM (Lancaster), KSMA 1240 AM and 99.5 FM (Santa Maria), and KMET 1490 AM (Banning), 93.1 Jack FM, and Tu Liga 1330 AM and affiliates, KTMZ 1220 AM (Pomona), KWAC 1490 AM (Bakersfield), KGST 1600 AM (Fresno), KCAL 1410 AM (Riverside), and KXLM 102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM (both in Oxnard/Ventura).

Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: L.A. Rams +3 -115 / Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 -105

Over/under total: 42.5 -110

Money line: L.A. Rams +125 / Tampa Bay Buccaneers -145