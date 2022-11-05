Rams bring back Travin Howard, Chandler Brewer

The Los Angeles Rams desperately need offensive line help. Is Chandler Brewer the answer? He’s enough of an answer to be added back to the 53-man roster on Saturday, as the Rams announced a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 9 meeting against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brewer, a 2019 undrafted free agent has appeared in nine games over three and a half seasons. He has been activated from the practice squad in each of L.A.’s last two games, but only appeared in six special teams snaps.

Brewer played in 17 offensive snaps during his rookie season in 2019, also the last time that the Rams had extensive offensive line problems.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Free Agent Signing T Chandler Brewer

• Activated, from Reserve LB Travin Howard

• Activated, from Practice Squad TE Jared Pinkney, RB Ronnie Rivers

• Reserve/Injured LB Jake Hummel — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 5, 2022

The Rams have also activated linebacker Travin Howard off of IR. A 2018 seventh round pick, Howard appeared in 12 games for L.A. last season, including 101 snaps on defense. He has played extensively on special teams in his career. In a corresponding move, the Rams placed linebacker Jake Hummel on IR. Hummel has played in 116 special teams snaps this season.

In need of running back help, Sean McVay also activated Ronnie Rivers from the practice squad again, potentially signaling that Cam Akers won’t return just yet. Rivers played in 21 snaps in last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Akers remains a possibility, but Kyren Williams will not be activated in time to face Tampa Bay.

Rookie RB Kyren Williams wasn’t activated. #Rams called up RB Ronnie Rivers and already have Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Cam Akers on active roster. McVay said there’s a possibility Akers plays Sunday, but would be a surprise to see 4 RBs dressed on game day — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) November 5, 2022

Finally, L.A. also activated tight end Jared Pinkney from the practice squad. Pinkney has not appeared in a game this season. He played in two games with the Detroit Lions in 2021.