Rams fans React: Confidence plummets to season-low 19-percent

In the least surprising news of the week, fans confidence in the Los Angeles Rams has hit the lowest point of the season. Only 19 percent of fans polled believe L.A. is heading in the right direction.

It should be understandable after dropping another regular season game to the San Francisco 49ers and falling back under .500. Thankfully, there are reasons for optimism in the near future and it starts with moving on from the Rams most hated opponent.

Done with the San Francisco 49ers

Unfortunately, the Rams were swept once again by the 49ers in two non-competitive games by a combined score of 55-23. As demoralizing as that is, at least it’s in the rear view mirror. Los Angeles no longer has to worry about playing their biggest nemesis this season, unless they meet up in the playoffs.

Sean McVay is 3-7 against San Francisco during the regular season. Meanwhile, McVay sports a 55-23 record against everyone else. Yes, there are still challenges remaining on the schedule, but there is solace in the fact that none of them are the 49ers.

Getting relatively healthy

L.A. started the season with a rash of injuries, decimating the offense and especially the o-line. Joe Noteboom, Brian Allen, and David Edwards (just to name the day one starters) have all missed significant time this season, with Noteboom done for the year and Edwards landing on injured reserve.

Throw in rookie Logan Bruss, who would have gotten quality reps due to the injuries on the o-line (though he didn’t appear to be ready for the trenches in the NFL judging from his preseason performances) suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason. Tremayne Anchrum had performed well in his limited opportunities, but was also lost for the year after taking over at right guard.

Thankfully, some of those key players have since returned or will be back in the line up shortly, including Coleman Shelton. Noteboom has been replaced admirably by Alaric Jackson, providing some sense of stability along the offensive line.

Rams HC Sean McVay said he expects C Brian Allen, WR Van Jefferson and WR Cooper Kupp to play on Sunday.



McVay also said team is till working through whether RB Cam Akers will play. "There is a possibility." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) November 4, 2022

Van Jefferson’s involvement is likely to ramp up in the weeks to come, after returning to action last week. Barring further significant injury, the Rams will enter the second half of the season the healthiest they’ve been since Week 1.

NFC schedule softens outside of Seattle Seahawks

Outside of two meetings with the Seahawks, L.A.’s remaining NFC schedule softens up in a major way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals, and New Orleans Saints have a combined record of 12-20.

If the schedule remains favorable, the Rams should be able to make up some ground in the NFC in the back half of the season. Throw in the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles may find a way to make the first half of the season memories of a distant past.