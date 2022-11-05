Random Ramsdom: Cooper Kupp expected to play, Akers undecided

RAMS WR COOPER KUPP TO PLAY; TEAM UNDECIDED ON RB CAM AKERS (National Football Post)

“Facing a 17-point deficit in the closing minutes, Kupp was on the field and caught a pass in Los Angeles territory when he was tackled and remained on the ground with the injury. After missing practice early in the week, Kupp was a limited participant Thursday and Friday.”

Injury Report 11/4: Brian Allen and Van Jefferson questionable but expected to play at Bucs; Cooper Kupp has no injury designation (therams.com)

“McVay also said he’s “not sure yet” if running back Kyren Williams will be activated off of Injured Reserve for Sunday’s game. Williams has been in the 21-day practice window since Oct. 25.”

Matthew Stafford apologizes for Van Jefferson’s lack of targets in season debut (RAMSWIRE)

“Yeah, definitely. He did a really nice job of executing things that we asked him to execute. I figured that was going to be coming, that he didn’t get a target. I’ll do my best to get him one,” Stafford said. “I’m sorry about that, but it’s kind of just how the game went and I did think when he was out there, he looked really good. He was moving great. All the confidence in the world for him as he’s coming back.”

Fantasy Football Week 9 Bust Candidates: It will be tough to rely on the usual from Kupp (yahoo!sports)

“Kupp suffered a completely unnecessary ankle injury during garbage time at the very end of last week’s game, and while he says he dodged a bullet, the star receiver is still dealing with “tissue swelling.” It seems like the type of injury that will affect Kupp in the short-term at minimum, making this week’s game’s later start time possibly problematic for fantasy managers setting their lineups. He gets a Tampa Bay defense that’s been stumbling lately but has allowed just 5.8 YPA this season. The broken Rams offense is another worry. Los Angeles is getting the second-fewest yards per play, and Matthew Stafford this season has already been pressured the same number of times as he was all of last year.”

Rams and Cowboys were in talks with Texans about Brandin Cooks trade (RAMSWIRE)

“Seeing a need for another receiver, the Rams explored reuniting with Cooks at the trade deadline, talking to the Texans about the veteran wideout. According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams and Cowboys were both in discussion with Houston about a deal but no trade was made.”