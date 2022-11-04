Random Ramsdom: Is this the end to the strange Cam Akers situation?

Rams RB Cam Akers returns to practice, underscores he never asked for trade (NFL.com)

“Though there were no reports of Akers himself requesting a trade, there was trade chatter aplenty ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. However, the deadline came and went, but Akers did not — despite L.A. receiving interest. Since then, McVay and Akers have spoken and it seems to be that optimistic heads have prevailed.”

Rams Running Back Cam Akers: ‘I’m Back With the Team, So I’m Happy’ (SportsIllustrated)

“Akers, a second-round draft pick in 2020, had been away from the Rams since Oct. 9 after he reportedly butted heads with coach Sean McVay over “philosophical and football-related differences.” The team reportedly tried to trade him ahead of Tuesday’s deadline but found no takers, leaving him with no other avenue but to return to the club in Los Angeles.”

Rams nominate Rob Havenstein for 2022 Salute to Service Award (RamsWire)

“Each team in the NFL nominates one member of the organization for the award, which is given to the person who “demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.” Whitworth had been nominated for the award in each of the last two years, so the torch is being passed to Havenstein.”

NFL Week 9 picks: Experts favor Buccaneers over Rams (RamsWire)

“According to NFL Pick Watch, 62% of experts are picking the Bucs to take down Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The Rams have won three straight against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, but pundits don’t feel strongly about this Rams team.”

Leonard Floyd gets first two sacks of the season, but wants that production to happen in wins (TheRams.com)

“It feel good, man, to the touch quarterback,” Floyd said postgame last week. “I wish we would’ve won, though, it would have been even better. But yeah, man, it felt good to touch the quarterback, I ain’t going to lie to you. But the loss takes a little bit out of it. Got to get better.”