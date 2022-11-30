Matthew Stafford still in concussion protocol

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford did not practice on Wednesday and remains in concussion protocol four days ahead of L.A.’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Stafford has already been ruled out and is unable to return this week, so Bryce Perkins makes his second consecutive start and the 3-8 Rams have to find a way to score more points than last week.

QB Matthew Stafford will not practice today and is still in the concussion protocol, Sean McVay said. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 30, 2022

This will be his third game out so far this season, his second year in Los Angeles. Stafford had 41 touchdown passes in 17 starts a year ago, then nine more in four playoff wins, completing 70% of his postseason attempts. But the Rams offense has not done a good job of protecting Stafford or creating yards after the throw, outside of Cooper Kupp. L.A. is also one of the worst rushing teams in the NFL.

As such, Stafford had thrown 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine starts and averaging only 6.9 yards per throw. The Rams went 2-0 with Matthew Stafford against the Seahawks in 2021.

Bryce Perkins went 13-of-23 for 100 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and 44 rushing yards in his first NFL start.