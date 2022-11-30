Rams-Seahawks, Part I: Everything fans need to know about Week 13

The Los Angeles Rams would like a do-over. By starting their 11th different offensive line combination in their 11th game last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Rams became the first team in NFL history to have that much change upfront to start a season and it has helped lead to the decimation of a championship roster. Nothing has gone right for Sean McVay’s Rams in 2022.

But then again, very little has ever gone right in Pete Carroll’s mission to beat Sean McVay, so perhaps Week 13 could bring a glimmer of hope with just one win over a division rival.

The Rams are 3-8 and nothing short of perfection in the final six games could salvage the season. Unfortunately, it is unclear if Matthew Stafford should or will return to the offense, either this week or this season. What is clear is that Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and almost the entire offensive line is on the mend and unavailable, while Aaron Donald looks likely to miss at least a month with an ankle sprain.

The Seahawks are 6-5, much better than expectations, but after losing to the Bucs and Raiders in their last two games, it has been nearly a month since Seattle won a game. Geno Smith leads the NFC in Pro Bowl voting at quarterback, but he also partook in a loss to the Rams last season when he came into the game in relief of Russell Wilson. Could the Rams upset the Seahawks in Week 13, even if nobody thought that Seattle would be the favorites when the season began?

Los Angeles is 3-8, but when a division rival is on deck, the stakes are always high and the hope is ever present. Keep tuned to Turf Show Times for all the previews and reviews of Rams-Seahawks, Part I.