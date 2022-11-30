Week 13 QB Power Rankings: Rams need to invest in backup QB in 2023

We have entered the home stretch of the 2022 NFL season. Week 13 will bring some great quarterback matchups with Joe Burrow going up against Patrick Mahomes and then Tua Tagovailoa taking on Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers.

Week 12 saw some standout performances from Tua and Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Rams were without Matthew Stafford for a second time this season. Bryce Perkins got the start and threw for just 100 yards on 13 completions.

If Sunday was any indication, it’s that the Rams will need to invest in the backup quarterback position next season. It’s clear that Perkins still has a long way to go as a passer. With two years in the system, you would expect a slightly better outing.

Here are my QB Power Rankings heading into Week 13.

Tier 1

1. Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins (Last Week: 1)

It was pretty straight-forward for Tua on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The Dolphins pulled him before the beginning of the fourth quarter as they took a 30-0 lead. Tua’s timing, anticipation and ball placement have been among the best this year and the Dolphins are 8-0 when he starts and finishes the game. If he can stay healthy, the Dolphins are a serious threat in the AFC.

one of my favorite throws I've seen from Tua.



progresses to the backside Dig vs. Cover 2 on 3rd down. And does a great job of throwing with anticipation as the pass rusher bears down. pic.twitter.com/MGgSJVEsst — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 30, 2022

2. Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs (Last Week: 2)

Mahomes thew for 320 yards with a touchdown and interception against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Chiefs quarterback is on pace for 5,540 yards this season which would be a NFL record.

Patrick Mahomes is on pace for 5,540 passing yards this season...



That would be a new NFL record pic.twitter.com/yDvmYgCW2V — PFF (@PFF) November 29, 2022

3. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks (Last Week: 3)

The Seahawks lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but that had more to do with the Seattle defense not being able to stop Josh Jacobs. Smith threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns.

Ken Walker III cutting down a tree in pass pro, helping Geno Smith throw touchdown bomb to Tyler Lockett.



Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/pZL4C7D0Ol — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) November 29, 2022

4. Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles (Last Week: 4)

Hurts won the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week and for good reason. While he only threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns against the Green Bay Packers, he also added 157 yards rushing. We’ll see if the Eagles run-first scheme is enough to win in the postseason, but right now their offense is firing on all cylinders.

5. Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills (Last Week: 5)

Any amount of time is too much time for Josh Allen. With just 23 seconds left on the clock, Allen drove the Bills down the field to kick the game-winning field goal on Thanksgiving. Turnovers continue to be an issue for Allen, but right now, the Bills are winning.

6. Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: 9)

Prescott is starting to get in a groove following his injury earlier this season and that was on full display on Thanksgiving. He was a little shaky to start, but completely took over the second-half. Prescott had the highest second-half EPA per dropback last week by a wide margin.

the timing and anticipation that Dak Prescott plays with continues to be top notch. The accuracy is the cherry on top. pic.twitter.com/XwWmhEkRbe — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 26, 2022

7. Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals (Last Week: 6)

Burrow wasn’t at his best on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. However, he continues to show up when it matters this season. The Bengals are going to be tested over the next six weeks with matchups against the Chiefs, Bills, Buccaneers, and Ravens on the schedule.

8. Jimmy Garoppolo - San Francisco 49ers (Last Week: 7)

Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints was Jimmy Garoppolo in a nutshell. He was incredibly inconsistent, but made throws when it mattered to get the win. When it comes to Garoppolo, it’s all going to depend on how he performs in the postseason.

Anybody who ever disrespects Jimmy Garoppolo again, just show them this. #49ers



pic.twitter.com/0toUkhum0J — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) November 29, 2022

Tier 2

9. Tom Brady - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Last Week: 8)

The Buccaneers sit at 5-6, but it has more to do with coaching that it does with Brady’s overall play. Brady threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday without an interception. If the Buccaneers can get in the postseason, they could make some noise. However, they still have a lot to figure out to get to that point.

10. Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens (Last Week: 10)

On a weekly basis, Jackson makes special plays that no other play can make. However, he’s still inconsistent as a passer and that hurt the Ravens on Sunday against the Jaguars. This is another game that the Ravens should have won, but lost. Jackson has failed to complete 60 percent of his passes in six games this season.

11. Trevor Lawrence - Jacksonville Jaguars (Last Week: 16)

Lawrence continues to make progress with the Jaguars. As soon as he gets more consistent, Lawrence might live up to the potential that he had coming out of Clemson. On Sunday, he led the Jaguars to their first comeback from seven or more points in the fourth quarter in franchise history.

12. Justin Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers (Last Week: 13)

Sunday’s performance against the Cardinals was vintage Justin Herbert. He threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. Herbert had his 10th career fourth-quarter comeback against the Cardinals and keep the Chargers in the playoff race.

13. Jared Goff - Detroit Lions (Last Week: 11)

Goff has played well in parts this season, but always seems to remind people why he’s not a top-tier quarterback. His decision-making under pressure continues to be his downfall. The Lions nearly got a win on Thanksgiving, but fell just short.

Man, Jared Goff tried to unseat Mark Sanchez for worst Thanksgiving play ever. The 360 no-scope pic.twitter.com/DJfHRrJDhQ — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 24, 2022

14. Derek Carr - Las Vegas Raiders (Last Week: 12)

On the first throw of the game, Carr put the Raiders in a bind with an interception. However, Jacobs’ stole the show on the ground and took pressure off of Carr as the game went on. Carr finished with 295 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s now 8-2 in his career in overtime.

15. Ryan Tannehill - Tennessee Titans (Last Week: 14)

As usual, Tannehill was fine on Sunday against the Bengals. However, when the Titans needed Tannehill down the stretch, they fell short. His good throws are really good, but everything in between is where the Titans will have issues.

I am not proud to admit I enjoy watching Ryan Tannehill but man his good throws are so pretty pic.twitter.com/FAHYo4uxAF — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) November 28, 2022

16. Mike White - New York Jets (Last Week: NR)

The Jets benched Zach Wilson and Mike White stepped up to the plate and performed. White will likely have the starting role for the foreseeable future with a quarterback competition coming in the offseason. White was one of the best quarterbacks last week and will have the chance to prove himself the rest of the year.

Tier 3

17. Daniel Jones - New York Giants (Last Week:15)

18. Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings (Last Week: 19)

19. Aaron Rodgers - Green Bay Packers (Last Week: 18)

20. Sam Darnold - Carolina Panthers (Last Week: NR)

21. Andy Dalton - New Orleans Saints (Last Week: 20)

22. Marcus Mariota - Atlanta Falcons (Last Week: 21)

23. Kyler Murray - Arizona Cardinals (Last Week: 22)

24. Mac Jones - New England Patriots (Last Week: 27)

Sitting at 4-8, it will be interesting to see what the Packers do with Aaron Rodgers. If he’s dealing with an injury, it might be worth playing Jordan Love and seeing what they have there. If Love performs well, they can potentially trade him this offseason or move on from Rodgers. In a lost season, it might be best to shutdown Rodgers.

Tier 4

25. Taylor Heinicke - Washington Commanders (Last Week: 24)

26. Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh Steelers (Last Week: 25)

27. Matt Ryan - Indianapolis Colts (Last Week: 24)

28. Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos (Last Week: 26)

29. DeShaun Watson - Cleveland Browns (Last Week: NR)

30. Trevor Siemian - Chicago Bears (Last Week: 31)

31: Kyle Allen - Houston Texans (Last Week: NR)

32. Bryce Perkins - Los Angeles Rams (Last Week: 32)

Perkins only threw for 100 yards on 13-for-23 yards passing and also threw two interceptions. His EPA per dropback was the worst for the week. We’ll likely see more of Perkins over the coming weeks, but it’s pretty clear that the Rams will need to invest in a backup quarterback this offseason.