Random Ramsdom: LA wants high attendance for home game against Denver

Rams try to avert Christmas Day disaster by urging season-ticket holders to donate seats to charity (nbcsports)

“The Rams have had a disastrous season, and it’s going to get worse. Over the final six weeks, four games land in nationally-televised, standalone windows.

Only one (Week 17 against the Chargers) can be flexed. One game that can’t be consists of a Christmas Day visit from the Broncos.

The Rams fear a largely empty stadium for the game that will be televised by CBS. To minimize the number of vacant seats on Christmas Day, the Rams are trying to get season-ticket holders who would stay home to give the tickets to someone who would happily go.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams want those tickets to be donated to one of 28 eligible charities. Those who make the donation will be eligible to win prizes from various Rams sponsors.

As long as the prize isn’t more Rams tickets, this could work.”

NFL flexes Chargers-Dolphins in Week 14 to put Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert in prime time (yahoo!sports)

“The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Dec. 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins is moving into the 8:20 ET “Sunday Night Football” slot on NBC, replacing a scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. The AFC West matchup will move to 4:05 ET on CBS.

The game will feature two of the top six picks from the 2020 draft in Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 5) and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (No. 6). The 8-3 Dolphins are leading the AFC East and trail the 9-2 Chiefs for the best record in the AFC and the conference’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The 6-5 Chargers are on the outside looking in on a competitive AFC wild-card race and are playing for their postseason lives.”

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Injured WR Allen Robinson — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 29, 2022

Rams officially place Allen Robinson on IR (yahoo!sports)

“The veteran wideout was dealing with a foot issue in the days leading up to the Week 12 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs before he underwent more tests. Robinson was discovered to have a stress fracture in his foot on Friday and it was revealed that he would need season-ending surgery.

In his first year with the Rams, Robinson hauled in 33 of his 52 targets for 339 yards and three touchdowns. A lack of practice time with Matthew Stafford in the offseason and injuries to the offensive line could have led to Robinson struggles in the offense and he’ll look to have a bounce-back year in 2023.

With Robinson sidelined, the likes of Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Lance McCutcheon, and Ben Skowronek will get more opportunities moving forward, especially with Cooper Kupp also on injured reserve.”

Move The Sticks: Dead or alive for teams in playoff contention; should Rams rebuild? (nfl.com)

“Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Steelers and Colts. Then, the duo look at the scenario of the Rams tearing it all down and going into rebuild mode. To wrap up the show, the pair pick if certain teams in playoff contention are dead or alive.”

NFL Week 13 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, expectations (espn)

“One of the few bright spots to the number of injuries the Rams have had this season is that the team is getting an extended look at the depth it has. At 3-8, the Rams’ focus can be on figuring out whether some of these players can play a bigger role next season. Coach Sean McVay said Sunday that the evaluation has “got to occur,” and as a result of those injuries, “guys are going to get some opportunities like you’ve seen each of the last couple weeks.” That group could include running back Kyren Williams and the group of wide receivers behind the injured Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II: Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek and Brandon Powell. — Sarah Barshop”

NFL picks, predictions for Week 13: Dolphins upset 49ers; Cowboys crush Colts; Browns win Deshaun Watson return (sportingnews)

“Week 13 of the NFL schedule features six games between teams with winning records, including an AFC championship rematch, a possible Super Bowl preview and a NFC East rivalry with an unexpected spotlight.

The Chiefs meet the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium at 4:25 p.m. in what should be the best game of the weekend. Cincinnati beat Kansas City in the regular season and playoffs last year, and Patrick Mahomes II and Joe Burrow should put on an offensive show.

The Dolphins and 49ers also play in the afternoon in a matchup of Super Bowl sleepers. That should be an exciting offensive chess match 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and former San Francisco offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The most-impactful game in the early window might be a NFC East showdown between the Giants and Commanders. Both remain in the wild-card hunt in their loaded division. The other games between winning teams are Bills-Patriots, Titans-Eagles and Jets-Vikings.

That is a fun weekend with several difficult picks as a result. A look at our track record this season:

Record: 109-70-1

Here are our straight-up picks for Week 13 (lines courtesy of BetMGM):

NFL Week 13 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook (dknation)

NFL Week 13 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | Pat Mayo 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings (dknation)

