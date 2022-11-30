Rams Reacts Survey: Week 13

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Rams fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Los Angeles Rams are 3-8, so there’s no way to go back and say that the team is “headed in the right direction” based on 2022’s expectations. That ship has sailed. However, do you think that Sean McVay and Les Snead are the right people to lead the Rams back into the postseason in 2023? I think that should be the main focus of this week’s SB Nation Reacts poll: Are you confident in the direction of the team, if McVay and Snead are the ones to try and turn around the franchise next year?

Vote in the poll below and results will be posted this Saturday. Rams fans were actually UP after the loss prior to the Chiefs game. Could hope spring eternal again?