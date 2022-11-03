Filed under: Eagles-Texans TNF: Game thread Talk about it! By Kenneth Arthur@KennethArthuRS Nov 3, 2022, 7:04pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Eagles-Texans TNF: Game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images The L.A. Rams avoid the 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles on their schedule this season. Will the Eagles get to 8-0? The Texans probably hope so! More From Turf Show Times Will Cam Akers play vs Bucs in Week 9? Rams vs Bucs: Who’s the NFC’s sleeping giant? Is Sean McVay the problem with the Rams run game? Rams could still release Cam Akers, couldn’t convince a team to take him PSA Rams Faithful: Appreciate Sean McVay while he lasts NFL Week 9 Picks and Predictions: Is Rams-Buccaneers battle a must win? Loading comments...
Loading comments...