Random Ramsdom: Stafford and Co. look ahead to big game in Tampa

Rams QB Matthew Stafford & WR Van Jefferson preparing to face the Buccaneers in Week 9 | Locker Room Availability (TheRams.com)

“Tune in as Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Van talk about putting the deep-ball back into offense’s arsenal and what they are expecting from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.”

Rams turned down offers for Cam Akers, hope disgruntled RB will play for team again this season (NFL.com)

“As far as playing on Sunday (at Buccaneers), I don’t want to put the cart before the horse,” McVay told reporters. “We’re working through some different things. Like I said, probably after we had that conversation, got a couple different things that are some options that we can potentially do moving forward, and we’ll have clarity on that as far as getting him back, working with this group, or if that means exploring other avenues.”

Sean McVay on his late grandfather John McVay’s influence, how Rams handled trade deadline (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay talks about the impact his late grandfather John McVay had on his life and how the Rams handled this year’s trade deadline after it passed without them making a move.”

Rams injury report: Cooper Kupp and Brian Allen DNP, Van Jefferson limited (RamsWire)

“The Rams took the field for their first practice of Week 9 on Wednesday and they did so without a couple of starters – including Cooper Kupp. Kupp was held out of practice due to his ankle injury, which Sean McVay called “tissue swelling” earlier this week. McVay already said he expects Kupp to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday.”

LA Rams hopes for OBJ still has a pulse, and a price (RamblinFan)

“But in the same breath, there is a bit of loyalty embedded in this team as well. The Rams traded two valued draft picks to acquire RB Sony Michel, but immediately demoted him to a bench role as soon as second-year running back Cam Akers was medically cleared to play football once more. The Rams have stuck with struggling offensive lineman Bobby Evans through thick and thin, despite the evidence that there is more thin than thick in his performances of late.”