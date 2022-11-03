Texans-Eagles TNF: Philly prepared to light up the scoreboard in Houston

The unbeaten 7-0 Philadelphia Eagles head to the Lone Star State to take on one of the worst teams in the NFL, the 1-5-1 Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. There couldn’t be a more David vs Goliath matchup and the 14-point spread reflects that line of thinking. Even in an apparent one-sided game, Tallysight is still the place to go for your sports betting needs.

The Eagles offense has been red hot this season, averaging 28 points per game. Not only have they been explosive, they’ve also found a way to be extremely careful with the football; Philly has only two turnovers on their ledger the entire season.

That combination of aggression and caution has led to many comfortable victories, with the Eagles going 5-2 against the spread and hitting the over four out of their seven games, according to Covers.com.

If I were to play devil’s advocate, the only thing I can say about Houston is four of their five losses have been in fairly competitive efforts, with a margin of losing sitting at 9.25 points per game. Yes, that is stretching it.

It’s highly unlikely the Texans will be able to keep up with the Eagles, averaging only 16.5 points per game. DraftKings Sportsbook has a 45-point over/under for this game. The Texans may struggle to do their part in reaching that number.

Houston’s offense ranks 31st in the NFL, while their defense ranks 30th. Miles Sanders may be the star of the game (at least my fantasy teams hope so) going up against the worst run defense in the league.

Final Score: Eagles 30-13