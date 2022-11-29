Random Ramsdom: McVay provides updates on injured Rams

Sean McVay talks injury updates coming out of Week 12 at Chiefs, Bobby Wagner’s ability to defend the run (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses injury updates on DL Aaron Donald, WR Lance McCutcheon and OLB Terrell Lewis coming out of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs and why LB Bobby Wagner has excelled at defending the run at a high level for a long time.”

Aaron Donald injury: Rams All-Pro DT suffers high ankle sprain vs. Chiefs; severity of injury unknown (CBSSports)

“The Rams are already in the midst of a disastrous post-Super Bowl season, standing at 3-8 and in last place in the NFC West. Losing Donald for any amount of time would be a massive hit to a team that has already lost wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson for the next several weeks (and in Robinson’s case, the rest of the season).

This season, Donald has 49 combined tackles and five sacks.

The 31-year-old has been the model of productivity and consistency, as he has played in 138 of 140 regular season games over his first eight-plus years in the league. This would be rather new territory for the Super Bowl champ.”

Sean McVay doubts any team has ever played as many O-linemen as the Rams this year (RamsWire)

“The Rams could have never fathomed they’d be forced to play as many offensive linemen as they have this season. They had their starting five set for Week 1, but only one of those players is currently playing the position he started the year at: Rob Havenstein.

Coleman Shelton has stepped in at center with Brian Allen out, A.J. Arcuri is the fourth player to start at left tackle and David Edwards remains sidelined with a concussion. It’s been a never-ending list of injuries along the offensive line, to the point where Sean McVay doubts any team has ever played as many linemen as the Rams have this year.”

Does LA Rams horrific season raise option to blow up roster? (RamblinFan)

“Here’s a discussion topic that some LA Rams may not enjoy, but it needs to be brought up simply because some have already begun to walk down that path. Have the LA Rams fallen so far that the only way to truly recover is to blow up the roster and start over?

Is this an uncomfortable truth? We get plenty of pushback at times because we dare to raise the obvious through less-than-pleasant topics that appear days or even weeks later in the national sports media. We asked whether the concussion suffered by LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford might start an avalanche of retirements from the team that could compel Rams head coach Sean McVay to ponder his own retirement. Days later, that was the headliner across the NFL.”

Rams’ Ernest Jones: Posts third game with 10-plus stops (CBSSports)

“Jones recorded 11 tackles (six solo) and one quarterback hit during Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Jones sandwiched two big statistical games with 21 tackles (12 solo) between a rough outing against the Saints, where he notched just three solo tackles. The one area where Jones has yet to break through on the season is in the sack column, and he’ll get his next chance to notch his first sack of the season against Geno Smith and the Seahawks in Week 13.”