The month of November for the 2022 NFL season is officially complete. The Los Angeles Rams are 3-8 after 12 weeks. The Rams are still in the midst of the franchise’s longest losing streak under Sean McVay. The month of November has not been kind to Sean McVay’s club as they are 0-7 in the last two years. Heading into December this year, Sean McVay will look to get the best out of his injury depleted roster. Here is where the Rams rank in the latest power rankings.

WEEK 13 NFL POWER RANKINGS

Patrick Mahomes is the gold standard of the National Football League. He improved to 25-0 in November and December in the ... . Even when the Chiefs offense struggled to score touchdowns on Sunday, they still scored 26 points.

Result: Won 26-10 vs. Rams

2. Philadelphia Eagles (Change: N/A)

The ground game for the Eagles was unstoppable Sunday night. Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott ran 48 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns. They averaged 7.6 yards a carry against the Packers 31st ranked run defense.

Result: Won 40-33 vs. Packers

3. San Francisco 49ers (Change: N/A)

The 49ers defense continues to be stout in the second half of games, only this time they pitched a shutout in both halves. Demeco Ryans unit is allowing a league best 15.7 points per game. In their last three games (Cardinals, Chargers, and Saints), they are only allowing 8.7 ppg.

Result: Won 13-0 vs. Saints

4. Dallas Cowboys (Change: +1)

Second to the SF 49ers is the Micah Parsons led Cowboys defense. Parsons is the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year honors with 12 sacks and three forced fumbles. Dak Prescott will need to play mistake free football in January, but the Cowboys have one of the more balanced playoff teams.

Result: Won 28-20 vs. Giants

5. Minnesota Vikings (Change: +2)

Kirk Cousins won in primetime which helps to erase his prior narrative. Home field advantage through at least the divisional round will be key with the Eagles, Cowboys, and 49ers being stronger contenders.

Result: Won 33-26 vs. Patriots

6. Miami Dolphins (Change: +2)

Result: Won 30-15 vs. Texans

7. Cincinnati Bengals (Change: +3)

Joe Burrow and the Bengals struggled out of the gate but have picked up the pace over the last nine games. We will find out a lot about this Cincinnati team down the stretch with games against playoff caliber teams in KC, TB, NE, BUF, and BAL. Beating the Titans without Ja’Marr Chase was a significant win.

Result: Won 20-16 @ Titans

8. Tennessee Titans (Change: -4)

Result: Loss 20-16 vs. Bengals

9. Buffalo Bills (Change: N/A)

Result: Won 28-25 @ Lions

10. New York Jets (Change: +2)

Result: Won 31-10 vs. Bears

11. Baltimore Ravens (Change: -5)

The Ravens will recover and make the playoffs, but Lamar Jackson has not given the impression that he can lead this team over the hump come playoff time. He has only thrown 2+ touchdowns in one game over his last eight starts.

Result: Loss 28-27 @ Jaguars

12. New England Patriots (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 33-26 @ Vikings

13. New York Giants (Change: +2)

Result: Loss 28-20 @ Cowboys

14. Washington Commanders (Change: +2)

Result: Won 19-13 vs. Falcons

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Change: -2)

Tampa Bay is riding the fortune of the NFC South having four teams under .500. Tom Brady and the offense currently rank as the second worst scoring offense in NFC Conference. I still am not going to count out the Bucs, but the truth is that their offensive line is not what it was in 2020 and 2021.

Result: Loss 23-17 @ Browns

16. Seattle Seahawks (Change: -2)

Result: Loss 40-34 (OT) vs. Raiders

17. Los Angeles Chargers (Change: +3)

Result: Won 25-24 @ Cardinals

18. Atlanta Falcons (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 19-13 @ Commanders

19. Green Bay Packers (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 40-33 @ Eagles

20. Arizona Cardinals (Change: -1)

Result: Loss 25-24 vs. Chargers

21. Detroit Lions (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 28-25 vs. Bills

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (Change: +4)

Result: Won 28-27 vs. Ravens

23. Indianapolis Colts (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 24-17 vs. Steelers

24. Cleveland Browns (Change: +3)

Result: Won 23-17 (OT) vs. Buccaneers

25. Chicago Bears (Change: -3)

Result: Loss 31-10 @ Jets

26. Carolina Panthers (Change: +2)

Result: Won 23-10 vs. Broncos

27. Las Vegas Raiders (Change: +3)

Result: Won 40-34 (OT) @ Seahawks

28. Pittsburgh Steelers (Change: +1)

Result: Won 24-17 @ Colts

29. New Orleans Saints (Change: -5)

Result: Loss 13-0 @ 49ers

30. Los Angeles Rams (Change: -5)

In 2021, the Rams went 0-3 during their November midseason skid. This year, the chances of the Rams rebounding after November are slim-to-none. Sean McVay identified in his pregame and postgame comments that with the current injury situation it is hard to gameplan each week because of the lack of continuity. The offense that he trots out there with each passing week is a far cry from the offense he wanted to employ at the start of the season.

Result: Loss 26-10 @ Chiefs

31. Denver Broncos (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 23-10 @ Panthers

32. Houston Texans (Change: N/A)

Result: Loss 30-15 @ Dolphins