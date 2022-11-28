The Los Angeles Rams may be without Aaron Donald in Week 13. On Monday afternoon, Sean McVay announced in his press conference that the three-time defensive player of the year is nursing a high ankle sprain after the game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sean McVay says medical staff has communicated that it sounds like a high ankle sprain for Aaron Donald.



And, McVay has not ruled out shutting down Donald, Cooper Kupp or Matthew Stafford. Allen Robinson is out for the season. https://t.co/OQ2XS7DPtT — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 28, 2022

Aaron Donald is meeting with team doctors to discuss the extent of the injury.

Donald has yet to miss a game due to injury in his nine-year NFL career. He has played in 138 regular season games, only missing two games in 2017 because of a contract holdout in Week 1 versus the Indianapolis Colts and in Week 17 versus the San Francisco 49ers, where Sean McVay elected to rest his starters.

AD99 has avoided any major injuries so far in his career. His biggest setback was in 2020 when he injured his rib cartilage in the Wild Card matchup at Seattle. Donald tore the rib cartilage, but he still played in the divisional round albeit in a limited capacity.

Donald’s only other injury scare was in 2019 when the Rams faced New Orleans Saints at home. He left the game due to a back issue, but returned a few series later.

If Aaron Donald is forced to miss any time, it would be fitting considering the Rams unfortunate battle with injuries in 2022. However, the bigger disappointment would be that AD misses a game due to injury and not because of a coaching decision or contract matter.

Stay tuned for more news on his health status.