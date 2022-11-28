Colts-Steelers Monday Night Football: Pittsburgh seeing signs of life in offense

Week 12 wraps up with a Monday Night Football contest between the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers on ESPN. It may not be the most enticing match up on paper, but it’s still an opportunity to win some money! Make sure to check out Tallysight for all of your sports betting needs.

The Colts are 2.5-point home favorites, with the over/under for total points scored sitting at 39, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Both teams fail to cover more often than not, combining to go 9-11-1 in that department, while collectively hitting the under 60 percent of the time this year.

Indy has played hard since making a mid-season coaching change from Frank Reich to former Colt Jeff Saturday, beating the Las Vegas Raiders and pushing the Philadelphia Eagles to the limit in a close loss. In those two games the Colts have committed to the run, with stud running back Jonathan Taylor wisely getting 44 carries over that span.

The Steelers have also seen a recent resurgence in their running game the past two weeks, with Najee Harris topping 90 yards in the ground in back to back outings. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has been on a turnover free stretch in the same span, though he’s probably good for an interception tonight since I just jinxed him.

It’s likely going to be a low scoring affair, though the Steelers have increased their scoring in each of their last four games. I’m rolling with Steelers for the road upset.

Final Score: Steelers 20-17