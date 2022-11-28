The Los Angeles Rams announced on Saturday that A’Shawn Robinson will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Los Angeles placed the starting defensive lineman on the Injured Reserve ending his season.

A’Shawn Robinson was injured in the first half of Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints. It was confirmed at the beginning of this week that Robinson had torn his meniscus.

A'Shawn Robinson, a former #Alabama DT, will miss the remainder of this season for the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury.



He totaled 42 tackles, including two for loss.



Robinson helped Alabama to a CFP National Championship in 2015.@TDAlabamaMag https://t.co/IjusNsu2gi — Stephen M. Smith (@CoachingMSmith) November 26, 2022

Robinson has anchored the middle of the defensive line alongside Aaron Donald. Since his insertion into the starting lineup late in 2020, the LA defense has become one of the best run defenses in the NFL during that span. This year, LA has allowed 95.3 rushing yards/game which is fourth best.

Robinson is the 14th current player on the Rams injured reserve, joining JJ Koski, Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Logan Bruss, Tremayne Anchrum, Joseph Noteboom, AJ Jackson, David Edwards, Chandler Brewer, Daniel Hardy, Jake Hummel, Grant Haley, and Jordan Fuller.

Other injury news surrounding the reigning Super Bowl Champions...

Lance McCutcheon suffered a shoulder injury in the 27-10 loss to Kansas City.