Sean McVay: Allen Robinson will miss rest of season

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but they also lost a player... who wasn’t even in the game. That’s sort of how this season has gone for Sean McVay anyway.

McVay announced after the game that Allen Robinson will need foot surgery and he is ruled out for the rest of the season.

After signing a three-year, $46 million contract in the offseason, Robinson has been an afterthought of an afterthought. He caught 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns over 10 games, with a season-high of 63 yards. Despite how badly the Rams needed weapons besides Cooper Kupp, Robinson, who was praised all training camp for how beautifully he fit into the offense, couldn’t find any magic in the regular season.

As a matter of fact, Robinson has not gone over 70 yards in a game since December, 2020. Should the Rams have even signed him?

They won’t feel that way next year when Robinson’s salary cap hit jumps to $18 million. L.A. could save money by cutting him prior to a $5.25 million roster bonus, but they will have more dead money than saved money if they do so. The Rams would need to trade Robinson and his $10 million base salary to save any cash, but no team seems likely to take him.

Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell figure to be L.A.’s top two receivers moving forward.